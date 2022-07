Recently, our friends at the Revs Institute fired up one of their crown jewels—the Eagle Mk1 in which Dan Gurney took victory at the 1967 Belgian Grand Prix. They're prepping the car for the Monterey Historics in August, so they fired up its 3.0-liter Eagle Weslake V-12 and ran some laps in the parking lot, capturing everything on video for our enjoyment. YouTube's recommendation algorithm then did something unusually good and pointed us in the direction of a 2012 Speed channel (RIP) documentary on the car. As we wind down from the Fourth of July, I can't think of a better thing to watch.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO