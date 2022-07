(KMAland) -- A pair of powerful hitters and stout pitchers have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. Glenwood's Allison Koontz had a hot bat last week with nine hits in 18 tries. Koontz had two doubles a triple and belted two homers in her week. She also pitched with 16 strikeouts and eight earned runs in 20 2/3 innings.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO