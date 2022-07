Though Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow continue to steal the headlines in this England side, is there a batter more transformed in his approach than Lees?. His 44-ball fifty in the second innings - the fourth fastest by an England opener - was just the latest evidence of the left-handed opener superbly merging his classic defensive technique with some Ben Stokes-style aggression, occasionally even skipping down the pitch to India's seamers with the same reckless abandon as his skipper.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO