SAN ANTONIO – The Charleston Battery were defeated 2-0 on the road to San Antonio FC on Saturday at Toyota Field. The Western Conference leaders controlled much of the match, scoring in the first and second half to secure the three points. Charleston had moments of momentum during the start of the second half, but were unable to find a breakthrough. The Black and Yellow concluded a stretch of three matches in seven days and will now have a whole week before their next game, against Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, July 9.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO