ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Not bad for a Spaniard in the rain – Carlos Sainz celebrates maiden pole

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oBTb_0gTDHfaX00

Carlos Sainz put his Ferrari on pole position for the British Grand Prix and declared “not bad for a Spaniard in the rain”.

Sainz, 27, will occupy the front of the grid on Sunday after he beat Max Verstappen to top spot by 0.072 seconds in the challenging conditions at Silverstone . Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc , who trails Verstappen by 49 points, qualified third.

“Thanks everyone for staying out there in this rain,” said Sainz to the 120,000-strong crowd. “Spaniards usually struggle with the rain, but you guys are used to it.

“I put together a lap, just to get on the board, and I did not think it was something special. But they told me it was pole position and that came as a bit of a surprise.”

Sainz’s second season with Ferrari has been something of a struggle, but his pole here comes a fortnight after he finished a close second to Verstappen in Canada.

His hope now will be to covert his maiden pole, only the second for a Spaniard in F1 – the other being Fernando Alonso – into a maiden win. Can Sainz do it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLTCx_0gTDHfaX00

“I think so,” said Sainz. “The pace has been there all weekend. If I base myself on practice pace on Friday, then we should be in a good position to try and hold on to it.

“I’m sure Max and Charles will put a lot of pressure on, but I will try my best.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carlos Sainz victory at Silverstone led to Ferrari camp split, claims ex-employee

Carlos Sainz celebrated his maiden Formula One victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, as he raced to first place in the last 10 laps following a Safety Car being deployed and a quick tyre switch.The Ferrari man moved to soft compounds for the closing stages - as did a host of challengers behind him - but teammate Charles Leclerc, leading the race at the time, was unable to follow suit and ultimately finished fourth.While there were widespread celebrations at Sainz’s first win, coming on his 150th F1 start, it has been suggested by a former Ferrari employee...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

How much are F1 drivers paid? 2022 salaries revealed

The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory. After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities. It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris hits back at ‘clueless’ critics of McLaren contract

Lando Norris has labelled people speculating over his long-term future at McLaren as "clueless".The 22-year-old signed a new deal that keeps him with the British team until 2025 earlier this year but that has failed to dampen talk about him moving on at some point.Former world champion Jenson Button is one of those to question the decision describing himself as "surprised" given McLaren's struggles on track of late.Norris, though, is more than happy where he is."They're clueless," he told Sky Sports. "I don't know why... everyone thinks they know, he definitely could have gone here, he could have done...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call

Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Tour de France stage 5 LIVE: Latest updates on 157km route over treacherous cobblestones

The 2022 Tour de France has been a relative breeze for most of the riders so far, bar a couple of minor crashes towards the end of the sprint stages. There’s been Geraint Thomas’s unwanted gilet and Jasper Philipsen’s mistaken celebration, but most of the tribulations have been minor compared to what may be in store on stage 5, as the peloton takes on 11 cobblestone sectors which tend to bring no shortage of drama.The route is a 157km ride from Lille to Arenberg Port du Hainaut in the north of France. An intermediate sprint early in the piece should...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile today as cobbles provide treacherous test

Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the Tour. The stage begins with an early intermediate sprint...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniards#Canada#Maiden Pole#British
The Independent

British Grand Prix: Protestors storm Silverstone track after red flag due to crash

Protestors stormed the Silverstone track at the British Grand Prix following a red flag caused by a major crash.The race was swiftly halted during the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo flipped up and crashed into the barriers.The crash, which also involved Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon, produced an immediate red flag.But as the chaos unfolded, people attempted to enter the track, with the FIA confirming the situation was rectified quickly and passed on to the local authorities.An FIA statement read: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track.Protestors on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy