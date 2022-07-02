Cavaliers rookies Ochai Agbaji, Isaiah Mobley, Luke Travers prep for NBA Summer League

Cleveland Cavaliers incoming rookies Ochai Agbaji, Isaiah Mobley, and Luke Travers will be on the roster for the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Each member of the trio spoke on Saturday at the Cavs' indoor practice facility in Independence, discussing the upcoming Summer League slate from July 7-17.

Ochai Agbaji

"This is a time where guys gel, get together, be successful, and win, so I'm just trying to be a part of that," Ochai Agbaji commented on Saturday.

The 14th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft also discussed if there would be any major adjustment between shooting guard and small forward, where Agbaji primarily played in his tenure at Kansas: "No...they're both really interchangeable. Both corner guys. as far as in the sets and the offense of plays that we run, that might be the biggest difference, but...two and three are interchangeable, and I could play both those spots."

Isaiah Mobley

The second member of the Mobley family to join the Cavaliers organization also spoke on Saturday. The elder Isaiah addressed a number of questions related to his brother, Evan, including how he latched on to the team before becoming his brother's teammate: "I was a fan of the organization, not just by default because of my brother, but I love the energy that the guys have here...and they're super selfless. [Because of my brother, I've been able] to step out and see how the guys in their relationships off the court. That comradery at the pro level isn't always around. I think it's super cool and unique to the Cavs."

Mobley, a 6'10, 240-pound center out of USC, was taken in the 2nd round (49th overall) by Cleveland to stand among a number of sizeable presences on the Cavs roster.

When asked what he hoped to showcase to the team in the upcoming Summer League, Mobley answered: "That I can really help the team in multiple dimensions. Offensively making plays, pushing the ball off the rebound, hitting open shots, and leadership. I feel like I have a good basketball IQ. I can help guys out, as well as learn while I'm here."

Luke Travers

The final rookie to speak on Saturday, Luke Travers was also the 56th overall pick of the draft.

The 6-foot-7 20-year-old Aussie talked about the Cavs as a "first-class" organization (as described by his management), "filled with great people."

He also answered what he hoped to showcase for the organization during summer ball: "Maybe just taking my game to the next level. Just being able to show that I can score the ball a little bit more, and taking that secondary ballhandler role as well."

While three of the Cavs' draft picks will prep for Sin City, No. 39 pick Khalifa Diop will not participating in the Summer League. Cleveland general manager Koby Altman stated back on June 24 that the 7-foot-1 center would not join the Cavs for the upcoming season, instead opting for the Spanish League.