Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings Hire A New Head Coach That’s Used to Winning

By Tommy Carroll
 3 days ago
It has been a while since Hockey Town has had a reason to celebrate the Red Wings and now they have hired a coach who is used to celebrating often. The Detroit Red Wings have been struggling since the 2015 - 2016 season. The team has been rebuilding for years in...

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Best Center Options in 2022 Draft

The Detroit Red Wings need help at center. Captain Dylan Larkin has cemented himself as a quality top-line center who would be an elite second-line center if the Red Wings found someone who could slot in above him. Therein lies the problem, since the Red Wings have been unable to find another top-six center, with young pros like Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen emerging as NHL contributors but not as top-six centermen.
markerzone.com

PETRY'S REASONS FOR WHY HE WANTS OUT OF MONTREAL REVEALED

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry has recently been rumored to wanting out of Montreal, but the reasons are ones that many people may not expect. One of the main reasons is behind vaccination issues in Canada. The family is expecting a fourth boy, and this will mean a lot more work for a mom.
markerzone.com

METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM SUBMITS TRADE OFFER FOR ALEX DEBRINCAT

During his '32 Thoughts' article on Sunday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have sent a legit offer to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. "The Flyers are one of the teams that have legitimately pitched Chicago on DeBrincat — more than just tire-kicking —...
numberfire.com

Jonathan Schoop not in Detroit's Sunday lineup

The Detroit Tigers did not list Jonathan Schoop in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Schoop will take a seat Sunday while Spencer Torkelson returns to the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Kody Clemens will move from first to second base. Our models project...
markerzone.com

PIERRE MCGUIRE RETURNS TO TV AFTER BEING AXED BY THE SENS

With the type of resume Pierre McGuire has, it's not really surprising that he didn't need to wait long for his first job after recently being let go by the Ottawa Senators. McGuire lasted less than a year as the Sens' Senior Vice President of Player Development, after serving in the broadcast booth for several years. Now, he's back.
markerzone.com

SENATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Ottawa Senators have placed 2015 first round pick Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. White, 25, has not panned out as the Senators had hoped he would have after selecting him with the 21st overall pick in 2015. In 225 career games with Ottawa, the Boston native tallied 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists), 91 penalty minutes and was a minus-52. He had three years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.75 million per year. Because White is only 25, the Ottawa Senators will save $10.5 million in real cash and will have a cap charge of less than $900,000 for five of the six years of the buyout, with one year as a cap credit.
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

