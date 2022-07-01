San Jose Sharks Make Coaching Change

The San Jose Sharks named Mike Grier the team's new general manager Tuesday, making him the first Black GM in NHL history. "It's something I'm extremely proud of," Grier said of the barrier-breaking hire, via ESPN. "I realized there was a responsibility that comes with the territory but I'm up for it [with] how I carry myself and how the organization carries themselves. ... For me, my job is to do the best I can for the San Jose Sharks organization, and if I do that, hopefully it opens the door to give other opportunities to other minorities to get in front-office positions and maybe lead a team down the road as well."

