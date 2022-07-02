ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob deGrom will throw two innings in first rehab start Sunday

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Buck Showalter told reporters on Saturday that Jacob deGrom will throw two innings on Sunday for the St. Lucie Mets to begin his rehab assignment.

DeGrom threw 27 pitches in a live BP session in St. Lucie earlier this week, and will now begin the final stretch of his recovery from the stress reaction in his right scapula that his sidelined him for the entire season so far.

The return of deGrom would be a monumental upgrade for New York, which also expects to get Max Scherzer back on Tuesday against the Reds. With deGrom, the Mets would be welcoming back the best pitcher in the business, and provide massive relief to a rotation that has faced numerous injuries this season, most recently to Tylor Megill, who was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Given how long it has been since seeing game action, deGrom will likely need at least three or four rehab starts before returning.

