Parking restrictions set for July 4 at Phoenix trailheads

​​To reduce​ fire danger, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will restrict parking access to trailheads located in the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves starting 3 p.m. Monday, July 4.

The annual ban of open fires in those areas that started on May 1 remains in effect. All trails will remain open. Trailheads will reopen at the regularly scheduled time on Tuesday, July 5, officials said.

Phoenix park rangers will close entrance gates at 3 p.m. to Camelback Mountain, Deem Hills Recreation Area, Lookout Mountain, Papago Park, Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area, Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, North Mountain Park, Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area and South Mountain Park/Preserve.

In addition, the upper lookouts in South Mountain Park/Preserve will be emptied and closed at 1 p.m.

The following list of regulations will apply on July 4 in those areas:

Fireworks are prohibited

Open wood and charcoal fires are prohibited (part of annual fire ban already in effect)

Propane or gas grills may be used but only in established picnic areas

Smoking outside enclosed vehicles is prohibited (part of annual fire ban already in effect)

Alcoholic beverages prohibited

Glass beverage containers prohibited

“As the temperature increases and humidity drops this time of year, those utilizing the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves should use extra caution. Heat-related illness is common from May to October, and generally occur because the victim has been overexposed to heat or overexerted their body based on physical condition or age,” officials stated in a release.

Detailed information about Phoenix’s more than 41,000 acres of desert parks and mountain preserves, and 200-plus miles of trails, is available at Phoenix.gov/Parks.

Additional information about how residents can have fun this summer and keep their family and friends safe is available at Phoenix.gov/Summer.