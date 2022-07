Viola Davis' The Woman King has teaser for that massive trailer this week. Sony wheeled out the first look at the tale of a woman-led warrior society this week. Alongside the trailer, Vanity Fair had a big interview with both Davis and director Gina Prince-Blythewood. People were shocked to hear about The Woman King around CinemaCon. The idea of a megastar playing a role like Nanisca really set the Internet at large on fire. However, there are still some people who hadn't heard about the project. Sony is doing its best to promote the movie ahead of its release this fall. Gathering together a number of powerhouse performers like Lashana Lynch and John Boyega for an entertaining trip back in time. (Marvel fans will also note that the idea of the Dora Milaje are based on The Kingdom of Dahomey.) Check out the brand new clip right here down below.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO