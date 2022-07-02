WCCO's Henry Lake helps Masonic Children's patients with new Sebastian Joe's ice cream flavor

Through the end of July, customers of Sebastian Joe’s ice cream shops in the Twin Cities area who buy “Henry by the Lake” ice cream – named after WCCO’s own Henry Lake – will support patients at the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital.

During an interview Thursday night with Nic Engbloom, director of development and community partnerships for the hospital, Lake announced that proceeds from the flavor will benefit the hospital. He also explained that his relationship with University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital goes back more than a decade.

“My eyes were opened to something that was so beautiful and so special,” said Lake of his first visit there. He who likened the institution to a “W Hotel,” for its child patients.

“What we do for kids is world-renowned, we are a destination hospital,” said Engbloom. Patients at Masonic Children’s are treated for a wide variety of conditions, from rare cancers to rare skin disorders, he added.

Lake decided to partner up with his favorite local ice cream makers at Sebastian Joe’s to support patients at the hospital. It is a caramel based ice cream with coconut, cookie chunks and chocolate bits.

To kick off the initiative, he spent time with a former patient and cancer survivor. Of course, they grabbed some ice cream.

“It’s the simple pleasures in life that I think sometimes get forgotten when you go into a scary place and your being pricked and prodded,” said Engbloom, who revealed that “ice cream is one of the favorite things that our patients and families love.”