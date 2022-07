The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 39-year-old David Bohr for a homicide that occurred at a residence on Leda. On July 4, 2022 at about 2:19 a.m., IPD received a text to 9-1-1 requesting the police respond to the residence after Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates. He said he heard Bohr and another roommate arguing and then heard gunshots. The reporting party continued to text with dispatch and provide updates while locked in his bedroom. He said there were a total of four males that lived at the residence.

