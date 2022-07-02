ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Former MVP Could Start Playing the Infield for LA

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su8Jz_0gTDAuGJ00

Mookie Betts could see some time at a couple new positions he has yet to play this season for the Dodgers.

All of the sudden, Dodger superstar Mookie Betts is eyeing a return in the next couple of days. Earlier this week, manager Dave Roberts noted that the best-case-scenario for Betts was a return in "seven to ten days, definitely before the All-Star break". But during an in-game interview with Betts on Friday night, the superstar noted that he's eyeing a return as soon as Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When he does come back from the rib injury, he might not be plugged right back into right field according to Dave Roberts. Betts getting into the lineup as a DH appears to be a certainty, but Roberts also noted that Mookie could be slotted into the position he occasionally played early on in his baseball career.

“He’s been on record saying that he doesn’t really love the DH and he just doesn’t feel comfortable. So if there’s a way we can get him in the lineup, and if it’s second base then so be it and we will move pieces around.”

In his career, Betts has played 23 big league games at second base, so it's not going to be like the time the Dodgers tried to put Joc Pederson at first base. In 2021, Betts played seven games there, some which were due to him once again managing an injury.

The Dodgers are at their best when Betts is in the lineup, and clearly, they're willing to get creative in order to get their best bat back into a lineup that on paper, should keep piling up wins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Deems NL West Best Division In Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of playing 10 consecutive games against an opponent from the National League West, which appears to be taking shape as a race with the San Diego Padres as the San Francisco Giants slip in the standings. The Dodgers bounced back from losing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Dodgers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing a quality brand of baseball despite dealing with various injuries and underperformance from key players. The Dodgers are still one of the World Series favorites, but they would benefit from making a move or two ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. However, what exactly does this Dodgers team need? After all, they feature a deep roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Joc Pederson
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees send stud relief pitcher to injured list

The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing bullpen pieces prior to the All-Star break. Already dealing with the loss of Jonathan Loaisiga for several weeks and Aroldis Chapman struggling significantly on Saturday in his first action pack from an Achilles tendinitis issue, the latest news is tough to swallow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News#Mvp
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
Yardbarker

Should The Angels Sell At The Deadline?

So far, the 2022 MLB season has been another disappointment for the Los Angeles Angels. After a strong 24-13 start to the year, the Angels began regressing, and they’re now several games under .500 with a 37-44 record. Of course, the team’s ugly 14-game losing streak played a big...
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

USC Baseball Names Former MLBer As New Manager

After back-to-back losing seasons and a 21-39 record in the Pac-12, Jason Gill was let go as manager of the USC Trojans baseball team. His successor is someone who knows the college game and the pro game. On Sunday, USC announced Andy Stankiewicz as their new baseball manager. Stankiewicz comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
915
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy