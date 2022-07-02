ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

24307 Treviso Gardens Dr

Panr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drake II is an inviting 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This plan has a spacious living area...

Panr

229 Bonita Beach Dr

Only tour, apply, pay deposit, and lease this home through Sunroom Rentals. Search for the address on Sunroom Rentals. Take a look at this beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Katy, TX now available for lease!. As you enter this lovely home, you’re met with a large and bright living room...
KATY, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Apartments To Be Demolished for Freeway Widening

“State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45,” reports Jay R. Jordan in the Houston Chronicle. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been on hold as the Federal Highway Administration...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Single mom says city-provided housing helped her restart life

HOUSTON — The City of Houston has been nationally recognized for how it’s dealt with the homeless. Mayor Sylvester Turner told KHOU 11 that the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets in the past decade by focusing on housing first. “It’s been a journey, but it’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
territorysupply.com

6 Awesome Campervan Rentals in Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Campervanning is all the rage these days, so why not join the fun?. Just picture it: You’re out on the open road in Texas, and boy,...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
PEARLAND, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6. Here are some Houston area places where you can chow down

Hey foodie lovers! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Houston to chow down! Check it out and start…drooling….now!. Dig in to crispy, juicy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day at Lea Jane’s! The fast-casual, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, located in Post HTX Food Hall, serves a menu stacked with mouthwatering classics like hot and juicy fried chicken at three spiciness levels, hot chicken sandwiches, hot fish sandwiches, and chicken wings. Visit on July 6th and enjoy the LJ Baller Bucket ($45) featuring a whole bird – two breasts, two wings, two drums, and two thighs; sides such as mashed potatoes, collard greens, fries, and biscuits; and delicious banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
SPRING, TX
defendernetwork.com

LIST: Houston 4th of July events

A three-day weekend means there’s plenty of time to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. This year features a widespread return to in-person events in the Houston area after the COVID-19 pandemic forced alterations to Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and 2021. Shell’s Freedom over Texas Event. Joined...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DROWNING ON LAKE CONROE

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol along with North Montgomery County Fire and Conroe Fire are currently searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen after he jumped off a boat in the Little Lake Creek Cove of Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fireworks spark acre-long brush fire in northwest Houston, say officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) — A large brush fire erupted Friday night as a result of a fireworks display produced by Second Baptist Church, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KHOU in Houston. Fire officials responded to the 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in...
katymagazineonline.com

Cinco Ranch Woman Drowns in Backyard Pool

A Cinco Ranch woman drowned Thursday evening in her backyard pool. Authorities responded to the scene where the family and neighbors performed CPR. According to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Katy woman drowned last night in the backyard pool of her Cinco Ranch residence. Deputies responded to reports of the drowning around 8:30 p.m.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
US105

A Company Wants to Pay You Top Dollar to Wander Across Texas?

Earning a little extra scratch can be as easy as loading up and hitting the road. Karbach Ranch Water is looking for a special someone to "wander" through Texas and document their travels. All. Expenses. Paid. Karbach Brewing Company. Houston, Texas based Karbach Brewery, makers of Karbach Ranch Water, like...
TEXAS STATE

