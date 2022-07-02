ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

229 Bonita Beach Dr

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly tour, apply, pay deposit, and lease this home through Sunroom Rentals. Search for the address on Sunroom Rentals. Take a look at this beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Katy, TX now available for lease!. As you enter this lovely home, you’re...

Panr

11206 Barker Park Ct

Charming House for lease in Cypress - Property Id: 931287. Beautiful 1-story house featuring a great open floor plan with a lot of natural light throughout the house. Interior features include an upgraded front door with a large entry, porcelain tile flooring, warm paint tones, an open floor-plan, Ceiling fans in every room, 2 inch blinds throughout and much more! Large master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath.. All this and located near Towne Center, Cy-Fair schools, shopping and an easy commute to 290.
CYPRESS, TX
Panr

5511 Gouldburn River Dr

The Darrel III is a fantastic two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open living room leads to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The master suite is on the first floor allowing for convenience and privacy. The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms along and flex room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
KATY, TX
Panr

24307 Treviso Gardens Dr

The Drake II is an inviting 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This plan has a spacious living area with views into the kitchen and dining area. The master suite is downstairs and has a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs has another living area, or flex space, and the remaining 3 bedrooms. With over 2000 sq ft of living area, this is one of our most popular two-story plans. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
KATY, TX
Panr

22511 John Rolfe Ln

Beauty in Katy - Welcome Home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 story in a quiet neighborhood is waiting for you! With an open living area to the kitchen and dining room which is great for entertaining. Granite countertops in kitchen when breakfast bar. Carpet in bedrooms along with great natural lighting throughout home. Come relax on your back patio and enjoy the breeze.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

55 years ago, a family changed its name to buy Houston's oldest restaurant

In Houston, family-owned restaurants are plentiful, but few have a unique, 100-plus-year history like Christie's Seafood & Steaks. The namesake restaurant of Istanbul-born Greek immigrant Theodore Christie changed hands in 1967, when the restaurateur made a fateful offer to two of his employees to purchase the thriving business. The catch? They would have to change their last names to Christie.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6. Here are some Houston area places where you can chow down

Hey foodie lovers! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Houston to chow down! Check it out and start…drooling….now!. Dig in to crispy, juicy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day at Lea Jane’s! The fast-casual, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, located in Post HTX Food Hall, serves a menu stacked with mouthwatering classics like hot and juicy fried chicken at three spiciness levels, hot chicken sandwiches, hot fish sandwiches, and chicken wings. Visit on July 6th and enjoy the LJ Baller Bucket ($45) featuring a whole bird – two breasts, two wings, two drums, and two thighs; sides such as mashed potatoes, collard greens, fries, and biscuits; and delicious banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

LIST: Houston 4th of July events

A three-day weekend means there’s plenty of time to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. This year features a widespread return to in-person events in the Houston area after the COVID-19 pandemic forced alterations to Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and 2021. Shell’s Freedom over Texas Event. Joined...
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
PLANetizen

Houston Apartments To Be Demolished for Freeway Widening

“State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45,” reports Jay R. Jordan in the Houston Chronicle. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been on hold as the Federal Highway Administration...
Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
culturemap.com

City of Sugar Land presents Red, White and Boom

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of Sugar Land wii celebrate Independence Day with patriotic family fun and activities for all ages. There will be a variety of food and beverages, live musical entertainment, community booths, activities, photo opportunities, and a dazzling firework display to conclude the celebration.
SUGAR LAND, TX
KHOU

Single mom says city-provided housing helped her restart life

HOUSTON — The City of Houston has been nationally recognized for how it’s dealt with the homeless. Mayor Sylvester Turner told KHOU 11 that the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets in the past decade by focusing on housing first. “It’s been a journey, but it’s...
HOUSTON, TX

