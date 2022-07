The new movie Minions: The Rise Of Gru is doing really well in theatres right now, so why are some local cinemas banning people from seeing it? Well, in short, the internet. The latest installment in the "Minions" (or is it Despicable Me?) franchise has landed into a sweet spot with Gen Z audiences. But a viral trend online has turned the film's release into a monster success. With large groups of young adults swarming movie theaters...in formal wear...to see the movie.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO