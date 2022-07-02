ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police officer is first woman selected for special tactical team

By Lucy Fasano
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An officer with the Oakland Police Department makes history as the first female selected to the Tactical Operations Entry Team.

Officer Rebecca Garcia is one of three new members to be selected on Thursday and the first woman to be a part of the team, the Oakland Police Department announced in a release.

The Tactical Operations Team is a group of top-tier officers specializing in high-risk incidents, including barricaded individuals and hostage situations , the release said.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong praised Officer Garcia's hard work and dedication and called her a role model for female officers, the release said.

The two other officers to join Garcia are Officers Patrick Airoso and Boshai Boutta.

