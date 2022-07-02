Oakland police officer is first woman selected for special tactical team

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An officer with the Oakland Police Department makes history as the first female selected to the Tactical Operations Entry Team.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Officer Rebecca Garcia is one of three new members to be selected on Thursday and the first woman to be a part of the team, the Oakland Police Department announced in a release.

The Tactical Operations Team is a group of top-tier officers specializing in high-risk incidents, including barricaded individuals and hostage situations , the release said.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong praised Officer Garcia's hard work and dedication and called her a role model for female officers, the release said.

The two other officers to join Garcia are Officers Patrick Airoso and Boshai Boutta.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram