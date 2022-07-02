Flood Advisory issued for Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF FAYETTE, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 545 AM EDT At 516 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sabina, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Sabina, Jeffersonville, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Staunton, Good Hope, Milledgeville, Octa, Melvin, Bloomington, Jasper Mills, Reesville, Rock Mills, New Martinsburg, Interstate 71 at US Route 35 and Plano. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 57 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
