Michigan baseball officially has a new skipper. Tracy Smith has been introduced as the new head coach of the Wolverines. “We are excited to welcome Tracy Smith, his wife, Jaime, and their family, to U-M to lead our baseball program,” AD Warde Manuel said. “Succinctly put, Tracy is one of the best collegiate baseball minds in the country. He is a tireless recruiter who can evaluate, project, and develop talent at the highest level of this sport.”

