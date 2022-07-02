ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

Have you noticed these strange webs in the trees of Colorado?

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgTUE_0gTD7Vt400
Photo Credit: ClaraNila. File photo. (iStock)

Mysterious web sacks that have been spotted in the trees around Colorado, have left some people in the state scratching their heads.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the webs are cocooning hundreds of tent caterpillars each.

There are four species of tent caterpillar that call Colorado home including the eastern tent caterpillar, the western tent caterpillar, the fall webworm, and the sonoran tent caterpillar. During wintertime, masses of tent caterpillar eggs are laid in trees.

"The caterpillars become full grown in late spring. Most wander from the area of the tent and spin a white cocoon of silk, within which they pupate. The adult moths, which are light brown with faint light wavy bands on the wings emerge about two weeks later.," according to a report from Colorado State University (CSU).

Though uncommon, it is possible for tent caterpillars to cause serious damage to their tree hosts.

"Western tent caterpillar is the most common and damaging tent caterpillar, sometimes producing widespread outbreaks that have killed large areas of aspen," the report said.

Tent worm populations are generally controlled by their natural predators, like birds, but insecticides are sometimes used as well. According to CSU, interference from humans is only necessary when there is "high levels of defoliation over several years."

Comments / 10

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now

Sometimes things aren't always what they appear to be in Colorado, which is why you should be aware of some very dangerous plants and lakes within the state. Ignorance is bliss, that is until you've realized you've just stepped into a brush that will cause extremely painful blisters across your body. Take a look at a few of these potentially harmful plants and lakes in Colorado. You'll be glad you did.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Human-caused damage responsible for killing over 140 trees at popular Colorado campground

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service have confirmed that more than 140 trees have been removed from Yeoman Park Campground, after being infected by fungus. The campground was closed in July 2021 after several trees fell, according to a news release from the service. An investigation found that the trees that had damage like nails, carvings, and hatchet marks were weakened at the base by the fungus.
Outsider.com

Colorado Couple Arrives Home to Find Young Black Bear in Their Kitchen

The young black bear used an unlocked door to enter the home, then rummaged through the kitchen before CPW officials arrived. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are well-versed in black bear encounters. These intelligent, inquisitive bears share many neighborhoods with humans in the state, and bear-human conflicts are common as a result. The latest example comes from Teller County, Colorado.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Webs#Tree#Webworm#Colorado State University#Csu
OutThere Colorado

Colorado’s iconic Hanging Lake reopens after 11 months, and the trail is in great shape

GLENWOOD CANYON — Briana Nickas and her husband are active outdoors folks who have lived in Colorado for seven years, but when wildfire and landslides closed the Hanging Lake trail the past two summers, they began to regret having never made the hike that has inspired countless Coloradans and summer tourists. Maybe it was a mistake to take it for granted, the Castle Rock couple thought. And so, when they learned the iconic trail would reopen on June 25 after an 11-month closure due to...
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Some Colorado municipalities forgo fireworks for drone shows

Aurora and Colorado Springs will put on their own traditional firework shows Monday. But many others, including Castle Pines and Parker, are nixing the fireworks and instead going with drone shows because fire danger is too high.In Parker, a 12-minute drone light show will all be done through GPD and satellite technology. The creators -- hire UAV pro -- use anywhere from 100 to 250 individual drones, and nd they spend weeks programming the drones to set up at different light points in the sky. Once all the light effects and timing is correct, then, it's showtime.Drone shows were...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Colorado Stream Case That Could Revolutionize River Access

This story first appeared in High County News on June 27, 2022. ‘There are waters I’ve wanted to fish for 50 years, and I’ve been denied the use of a state-owned resource.’. The first rock hurtled past Roger Hill’s head and plunked into the Arkansas River on a...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Climbers Escape Massive Rockslide at Colorado’s Hallett Peak

A group of climbers is lucky to be alive after fleeing a massive rockslide in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. According to Denver 7, the group was bouldering in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Hallett Peak when they noticed large rocks and boulders tumbling down the mountain above them. The men took off running furiously down the mountain and managed to get to a safe spot and avoid injury.
FOX31 Denver

14 counties in COVID-19 Level Red

DENVER (KDVR) — After seeing a slight drop in the state’s COVID-19 levels last week, rates are rising again. Incidence rates and overall positivity are up over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 14 counties into the high level for community...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy