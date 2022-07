Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins were two of the most exciting stars the 80s and the 90s had to offer. Their battle in the dunk contest remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the league. They both entered the league in the early 80s and had many epic battles against one another when MJ was with the Bulls and Wilkins was with the Hawks.

