If you're keeping track of celebrity musicians who are fans of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, you can add Seal to the list.

Kay Adams , the Bengals' "Ruler of the Jungle" for their Week 14 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium, tweeted a photo Saturday with Seal at Wimbledon, and said she fought with him about who loves Burrow more.

She added that the Bengals should get Seal to a game soon:

Burrow appeared on "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" in June and talked about befriending Kid Cudi, as well as some of his other favorite hip-hop artists.

Earlier this week, Rich Eisen predicted that Burrow will return to multiple Super Bowls during his NFL career.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kay Adams says she fought with musician Seal over who loves Bengals QB Joe Burrow more