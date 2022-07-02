Pelicans Held First Summer League Practice

Pelicans prepare for Summer League with first practice.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see the New Orleans Pelicans retake the court soon. 2022 NBA Summer League play will be July 7-17 in Las Vegas. On Saturday morning, No. 8 overall draft pick Dyson Daniels joined the Pelicans in their first team practice session. After practice, members of the Pelicans spoke with the media. Here are a few highlights of those conversations.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Assistant Coach Jarron Collins was asked about the importance of these practices to 2nd-year guys like Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado:

"These practices are important for their development as they build on what they established last year. As far as games go, we'll feel it out. They're not going to play the full slate going in (Trey, Naji, Jose). Obviously Jose is with the Puerto Rican national team. He'll join us next week. But these practices are absolutely crucial to use their voice even more to be leaders on this team."

Coach Collins was asked how the rookies looked in practice:

"Really good. Dyson was really, really good. E.J. was as well. They all did really really well. They are picking up our language. There is so much teaching, especially in this first practice as far as what's our verbiage and where they need to be on the floor. Allowing them to understand where they need to be and then letting their skills take over from there.....they all did a really good job. Really good energy. High motors and really high basketball IQ guys."

Coach Collins on E.J. Liddell's practice after falling to the Pelicans in the 2nd round:

"He has a really high motor. Good energy. He's picking everything up and doing well competing. It's only one practice, but the mindset that he had to practice being locked in. It was a really good day."

Trey Murphy was asked how his experience was at the draft being on the media side:

"It was really cool. Wish I could have gotten to the green room but things happened. I think I want to move into that section once I'm done playing basketball. I can talk to people pretty well and I can still be close to the game and it will be a fun way to do that as well."

Trey Murphy on the difference between Summer League this year as opposed to last year:

"So much different. I'm just very calm. My nerves aren't really high, its just playing basketball at the end of the day. Being someone who can talk to the young guys and give them some pointers and give them some advice tell them just to hoop. This is a game that we all love so I tell them just to hoop."

Trey Murphy on his impressions so far of the rookies:

"Really good guys and they play our brand of basketball. Dyson can really see people and find people in the open court, plus he defends at a high level. E.J. as well defends at a really high level , rebounds the ball, shoots the ball as well. Really excited about those young guys.

Read More Pelicans News: