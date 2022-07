OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has completed its investigation of an officer after a use-of-force incident in May. On May 1, Omaha Police officers were called to N. 30 Street for a reported disturbance. The officers spoke with the caller, who said that a female, identified as Jennifer Carter, had damaged his apartment door. Carter received a citation for criminal mischief and was directed not to return to the property.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO