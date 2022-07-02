ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot State football hires new special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach

By Zachary Keenan
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Just one day after Coach Francisco Llanos announced his departure to Utah...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Minot State softball head coach resigns after three seasons

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State softball coach Nat Wagner resigned over the weekend, the MSU Athletic Department announced Tuesday. The Beavers finished the 2022 season 28-20, the team’s most victories in seven years. “Nat has left the program in a strong position for the next coaching staff... However...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Boaters advised to ‘report all incidents’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Regardless of how safe and cautious boaters are on the water, accidents happen. When a boating accident involves injury, death, or disappearance of a person, an accident report must be completed. The accident report needs to be sent to the Game and Fish Department within...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Mosquito spraying set for Minot, Burlington areas

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Aerial mosquito spraying dates have been set for Minot Air Force Base, Minot and Burlington. Youngstown Air Reserve Station 910th Airlift Wing will conduct the aerial spraying from Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. Times aren’t exact due to possible uncertain weather conditions but are tentatively set for 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
MINOT, ND
US 103.3

15-Year-Old From Minot Sings Her Way To College

According to MyDakotan.com, Madie Roberts is singing her way to the top. The source says Roberts attends Central High School in Minot, and is only 15 years old. A music competition recently took place in Bismarck, called "High School Battle of the Bands". -- You may have heard of it.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
College Sports
Minot, ND
Football
Minot, ND
Sports
KFYR-TV

Marines silent drill on Fort Berthold Reservation postponed

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – A pair of appearances on the Forth Berthold Reservation by the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon has been postponed until further notice. The event scheduled for this week at White Shield and 4Bears Casino have both been postponed. The group is to...
NEW TOWN, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Minot’s Maddening Rage Room – Destroy At Will!

I first heard about this over the weekend and immediately a million questions ( maybe just a few ) popped into my head. Did you ever see the movie Office Space? There was a scene that about 99% of us can all relate to, an office printer that had terrorized the employees for who knows how long. The inefficient machine met its untimely destruction when the three workers joined in and bashed it to oblivion with a baseball bat. Have you ever wanted to simply wreck something, either at work or home? NOW there is a place in Minot that welcomes and invites you over to indulge in your "human wrecking ball" fantasy, and it's perfect.
MINOT, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State#American Football#College Football#Minot State#Kansas Wesleyan
KFYR-TV

Minot Police fireworks violations this past weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department received around 70 calls this Fourth of July weekend about ordinance violations pertaining to fireworks. Some residents were given a warning that fireworks are not allowed within city limits with no other follow-up issues. Fire Department had no major brush fires...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Business Beat: Minot Scheels moves into new store

"Our community needs something like this, something like our store, Scheels. We are already established here. So they deserve to have something new and improved, upgrade and have more variety of clothing and just more fun things to do," said Amanda Heim, the marketing leader at Scheels in Minot.
KFYR-TV

18-year-old dies in head-on crash with semi near New Town

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A head-on collision between a semi and minivan near New Town Saturday morning has left an 18-year-old from Watford City dead. A North Dakota Highway Patrol release says it happened close to 6 a.m. Saturday morning on ND-23. It states the semi was traveling west...
NEW TOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy