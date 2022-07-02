Major water line break in Cut Bank, residents asked to conserve water

CUT BANK, Mont. - People are being asked to conserve water as there is a major water line break in Cut Bank.

The City of Cut Bank announced the break Saturday, saying residents should not water their lines and to limit home use until further notice.

As of Saturday morning, the city says the water storage tank is almost depleted and crews are working to resolve the issue.

The Cut Bank Police Department said that due to the line break, they will not be issuing warnings for fireworks and anyone who uses them will be cited.