ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul sits next to her ex-husband during festival gig

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHTbW_0gTD4yOe00

Any tension between Adele, her ex-husband and boyfriend Rich Paul is “Water Under the Bridge.”

Sports manager Paul was seated next to his superstar girlfriend’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, while she performed at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iiswq_0gTD4yOe00
Konecki and Paul were seated next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.
MEGA

Konecki, 48, cracked a few smiles while admiring his ex from afar as Paul, 40, appeared deadly focused on his lady love on stage.

The pair were seated next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden during the show.

The “Easy On Me” singer married Konecki May 2018 and filed for divorce in September 2019, months after they had separated . The pair share 9-year-old son Angelo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCpk4_0gTD4yOe00
Paul appeared to take a photo of his girlfriend from his seat.
MEGA

While on stage, the songstress, 34, waxed poetic over performing in her home country.

“My God, I’m back at home,” she told the crowd of 65,000. “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.”

Throughout her two-hour-long set, the singer stopped her show four times to get help to several concertgoers who were left needing medical attention, concertgoer Alana Sulway told The Post from London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPyWy_0gTD4yOe00
The singer gushed over performing for such a large crowd in her home country.
Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Anytime the crowd waved her down she stopped singing and got her security to help. It’s not something you tend to see so often,” Sulway shared, adding that the star, “put the safety of her fans before anything else.”

The performance marked the first public show Adele played since she headlined two concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2017.

Comments / 3

Related
Page Six

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul go glam for Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding

“Rumour Has It” Adele stunned at Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, went super glam for the June 25 festivities, watching as the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wed at the New York Public Library with a “Great Gatsby”-inspired theme.  The “Easy on Me” songstress, 34, looked impeccable in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and long tulle sleeves. She paired the black tie-ready gown with matching pointy toe heels and a small black clutch. Adele, born Adele Adkins, fully embraced Gatsby glamour...
CLEVELAND, OH
OK! Magazine

Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul Are 'Definitely Considering Getting Engaged' & 'Having Kids'

Adele is still smitten with her man, Rich Paul. The powerhouse vocalist and her sports agent beau have been going strong for just about a year — and are now reportedly ready to make their relationship a bit more permanent. "They are solid," an insider spilled to Us Weekly's print issue of the couple. "They're definitely considering getting engaged and having kids."ADELE STORE AT CAESAR'S PALACE LEFT COMPLETELY ABANDONED FOLLOWING FAILED RESIDENCY AS KEITH URBAN'S SHOW MOVES IN: PHOTOS"Rich treats Adele like a queen," the source explained of the Grammy Award winner's man, who represents athletes like LeBron James. "Everyone...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Benji Madden
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bst Hyde Park Festival#Konecki May 2018#The Post From London
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Adele: Emotion and simplicity are enough at comeback Hyde Park gig

Adele told fans she was "so happy" to be back on stage as she briefly became overwhelmed at the start of her first public concert for five years. The pop superstar's composure momentarily cracked as she took in the huge audience in London's Hyde Park during the opening lines of Hello.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Floor8

Adele returns to the stage with her current boyfriend and ex-husband in attendance

Adele is back baby! On July 1, the British pop star performed a show in Hyde Park, London, UK, which marked her first public performance in five years. To our surprise, standing in a VIP section together was none other than her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Their son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance, the singer herself told the crowd during her show, which also marked her first major gig since the release of her 30 "divorce" album.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Allegedly Lashed Out At Her Over Shady Instagram Post

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, 67, has stirred up some drama on Instagram. Britney, 40, seemingly released some more steam regarding her estranged relationship with her family when she reposted a video to her page on June 15 that included audio that said, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.” Rather than her usual long and revealing captions, she simply wrote, “Just saying !!!!” under the video. Afterward, a comment from Lynne appeared that read, “You have got to be kidding me!!” according to Page Six. A screenshot of the alleged comment can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Martha Stewart is 'heartbroken' after contracting COVID-19: 'I am feeling fine, sticking to the rules and isolating'

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

122K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy