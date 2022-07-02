America’s Favorite Restaurant Revealed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the past 7 years, the results in the restaurant category of the American Customer Satisfaction Index have remained relatively constant, making this year’s results somewhat unsurprising. When it comes to restaurants, we have our favorites and stick to them. And for Americans, Chick-fil-A is simply unbeatable, as it stands as the country’s top restaurant for the eighth consecutive year.

The Title of America’s Favorite Restaurant Goes to Chick-fil-A

Every year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index measures the satisfaction of customers across the United States. Using over 20,000 customer interviews, the Index compiles results in a number of categories, such as retail, travel, health care, and, of course, restaurants.

Now, in recent years, Americans’ opinions concerning fast-food restaurants have shifted. Customer satisfaction with full-service restaurants remains stable, but fast-food restaurants have continued to drop. This year, it fell another 2.6%. Fast-food establishments now sit at only 76 (on a scale of 0 to 100).

Chick-fil-A, however, continues to beat the odds. It reigns over its fellow restaurants with a whopping 83, a full 7 points higher than its overall category. To put that into perspective, Domino’s, Five Guys, Dunkin’ Donuts, and even Starbucks fell at least 3% in the ratings. Chick-fil-A is one of the few fast-food establishments to maintain or climb in satisfaction.

Chick-fil-A Rep Responds to ACSI Results

In addition to its commitment to providing quality food to every customer, Chick-fil-A is also famous for its unfailingly kind staff members. And it’s these two ingredients that continue to carry the chicken purveyor to success.

Because although Chick-fil-A isn’t a full-service restaurant, it possesses the qualities that Americans love in sit-down spots. According to the ACSI, we prefer sit-down restaurants because of their order accuracy, cleanliness, food quality, and courteous staff, all of which Chick-fil-A strives to provide.

In a statement given to Fox News Digital, a Chick-fil-A rep graciously responded to the honor of being chosen as America’s Favorite Restaurant for the eighth year in a row. “We are honored by the results of this survey and we are grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A,” the spokesperson said. “It’s truly our pleasure to serve them.”

“More than 170,000 people represent Chick-fil-A in 2,700 restaurants,” they continued. “This recognition is acknowledgment of the care they put into serving great food with gracious hospitality. Every day, our restaurant Team Members go above and beyond each day to create a friendly, welcoming place to visit.”

and thennn...
3d ago

Maybe it's because Chick fila is ALWAYS packed, BUT the food is ALWAYS fresh, the orders are ALWAYS right, and even with a line of cars in the drive through you still get your food within 10 minutes??...May be a reason why...lol 😂

michelle
2d ago

It’s not my thing, BUT I have to say, their Business model is excellent, consistent & efficient. They are friendly- though a little robotic. It’s everything you want in a fast food place. Definitely an example for the competition. Sometimes the service means more than the product!

Janis
1d ago

I don't see what the fanfare is with Chick-fil-a. Rather go to a regular eating establishment and get a meal for the same price or less for their products.

