ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

If Stranger Things made you want to play D&D, here's where you should start

By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

With the second part of Stranger Things Season 4 now upon us (no, we're still not OK), you might be tempted to try that D&D game the gang are so obsessed with. And if that's the case, you've got excellent taste. We've been playing for years and can recommend it without hesitation, especially if you're embarking on an adventure with friends - it provides enough memorable moments and in-jokes to last you a long, long time. And thanks to the 4th of July deals, you can get involved for less. Many starter sets and a load of books have been massively reduced in price.

To begin with, you can get the current starter set for $13.29 at Amazon instead of almost $20. As we said in our Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set review, this is the perfect place to learn D&D or introduce it to your friends. It makes the process of playing or running games easy with a story that brings all the classic fantasy goods. There are evil wizards, orcs, towns in peril, weird monsters that wouldn't look out of place in the Stranger Things Upside Down (speaking of which, it's worth noting that a Stranger Things starter set is available from Amazon as well - although it's not quite as good, it's 'written' by Mike and is the campaign he was running when Will got taken all the way back in season one).

Sure, a new D&D starter set is arriving at the end of July. But we've not been hands-on with that version yet, and it's not likely to get a discount for a little while.

Anyway, we've gone into detail about where you should start and which Dungeons and Dragons books you should prioritize below. Happily, a few are on offer in the early 4th of July deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjCWS_0gTD481T00

D&D Starter Set | $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon
Save 34% - If you're going to start anywhere, we'd suggest beginning your D&D journey here. Sure, a new starter set is on the way. But we've played this version from end to end and it's an ideal jumping-off point (it's also on offer, which obviously helps). It provides you with a pre-written adventure that's easy to run and designed specifically for newcomers, a short and sweet version of the rules, pre-generated character sheets, dice, and maps that are handy tools during play.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbujk_0gTD481T00

D&D Essentials Kit | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Another solid place to start would be the Essentials Kit, available for a reduced price right now. It's similar to the starter set but is a little more open-ended with missions that can be completed in any order, and it also has rules for sidekicks in games with fewer players.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Jzx8_0gTD481T00

New D&D Starter Set | $19.99 at Target
Available July 31 - If you're happy to wait, a brand-new starter set is on its way at the end of July. We suspect it'll be good because it promises to give a smoother onboarding process for new players, but seeing as we haven't been hands-on with it yet, we've got no trouble recommending its predecessor instead for the time being. Plus, the older version is on offer - this newer equivalent might not drop in price for a little while.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AebQL_0gTD481T00

D&D Player's Handbook | $49.95 $22.95 at Amazon
Save 55% - Once you've gotten your head around the basics, it's worth trying out the official Player's Handbook. This contains everything you need to know about playing D&D (with a lot more detail than the basic rules), so it's an essential purchase for everyone that wants to play long-term.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WxwN_0gTD481T00

D&D Dungeon Master's Guide | $49.95 $27.97 at Amazon
Save 44% - Want to run your own games of D&D like Eddie Munson and Mike do in Stranger Things? This is the book you want. Besides giving you useful rules for being a Dungeon Master, it's got loads of inspiration for worldbuilding, creating characters, making adventures, and constructing storylines. It's pure gold even if you're interested in writing fantasy content, so we can't recommend it enough.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmjbU_0gTD481T00

D&D Monster Manual | $49.95 $26.90 at Amazon
Save 46% - If you're eager to fill your encounters with kick-ass foes, this book is incredibly helpful. It's crammed with hundreds of creatures (including stats and how to use them) that'll give your sessions a unique flavor. There are classic monsters in here as well as some bizarre alternatives your players will remember for a long time, so it's a solid purchase for beginners.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaBgF_0gTD481T00

Monsters of the Multiverse | $49.95 $29.97 at Amazon
Save 40% - This new book brings together a variety of content from older releases, but the real headline is that it collects all character races players can use outside of the standard ones featured in the Player's Handbook. Owl people? Goblins? Centaurs? You've got it. It's super helpful as a result so is worth a look.
View Deal

Once you've started your D&D journey, we've got a few guides you might find useful. For starters, here's how to create your first character in D&D and the best D&D class for beginners .

Naturally, D&D isn't the only roleplaying game out there. If you'd rather try something a bit different, don't miss our guide to the best tabletop RPGs . And if you'd like some models to go with your pen-and-paper adventures (it can make combat a lot easier to visualize), don't miss the best WizKids miniatures .

More D&D deals

Not feeling the deals above? You can check out the offers from our bargain-hunting software below - it's always on the lookout for the lowest prices.

This is just the start of July's discounts - we're staring down the barrel of Prime Day gaming deals , not to mention Prime Day video game deals . You can look forward to Prime Day board game deals and Prime Day Lego deals later this month as well, so check in with our guides for tips on saving as much money as possible.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

11 Monster Hunter Rise tips to know before you hunt

Even the most seasoned pro will want some Monster Hunter Rise tips before they head out to take on a monster 10 times their size. With a bunch of new features to learn - Monster Hunter Rise wirebugs being the most prominent - there's always something new to learn. This is a series famous for a steep learning curve so out help will help you climb that hill. So, before you set out to save Kamura, read these Monster Hunter Rise tips and make sure you get your hunt off to a good start.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D D#Stranger Things#Software#Future Plc#Video Game
GamesRadar

Monster Hunter Rise wirebugs and how to use jewel lillies

Monster Hunter Rise wirebugs are a new mechanic for the series, giving you almost Spider-Man like potential to zip around. The increased movement is a God send for the aspiring hunter and obviously something you want to master to get around the environment and get an advantage in hunts. This...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

Where to find Monster Hunter Rise King Rhino, Rock Roses and Bismuth Prisms

How to complete the Monster Hunter Rise Economic Stimulation request. Monster Hunter Rise King Rhino, Rock Roses, and Bismuth Prisms are needed to complete the Economic Stimulation request, unlocking a third submarine for the Argosy merchant in the village. That increases your passive item farming, so is something well worth completing. It's similar to the need for Monster Hunter Rise Wisplanterns and Boatshells that unlocks a second submarine earlier in the game. However, this is arguably a tougher get as what you need is hidden around several maps. That said, once you know where to look it only takes a few minutes to find all the King Rhino, Rock Roses, and Bismuth Prisms you need in Monster Hunter Rise.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

How to get Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

The Monster Hunter Rise Supple Piel material resource introduced in Sunbreak, the new DLC for MH Rise, is a rare crafting component integral to certain Master Rank armor pieces from various sets. Supple Piel is a spongy, elastic substance that doesn't have a clear source to obtain, but it's very easy to get - even farm - once you know how. We'll go through where to find Supple Piel's location in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak below, as well as how you can use it and farm it as productively as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Mario Kart Tour dataminers think the racing game is coming to PC

Mario Kart Tour fans reckon the mobile racing game could soon be playable on PC thanks to officially supported emulation. As spotted by ResetEra user MondoMega (opens in new tab), dataminers over on a fan-run Discord (opens in new tab) channel have found a series of hints pointing towards the possibility in Mario Kart Tour's latest update. The first discovery to raise some eyebrows was the addition of mouse support as an input method. While that could be for development purposes, dataminers flag that further references to native emulation support have also appeared.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy