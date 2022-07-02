ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star Andreas Pereira breaks silence on Flamengo exit as Fulham look to secure £11m transfer swoop for Brazilian

By Ian Tuckey
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Andreas Pereira declared his 'love' for loan club Flamengo - just as Fulham eye an £11million swoop.

Flamengo reportedly still hope to land the one-cap Brazil midfielder in a cut-price move despite declining to trigger their £8.5m buy-out option.

Andreas Pereira had a mutual love affair with home-country giants Flamengo but Fulham seem in pole position to sign the midfielder Credit: EPA

But the Cottagers are said to be keen on the 26-year-old joining their bid to stay up in their first season back in the Premier League.

Pereira, though, seems to have left his heart at Flamengo.

The Belgium-born ace posted on Instagram: “Flamengo's greatest asset is its fans.

"Flamengo is the people, Flamengo is the spirit… it's everywhere!

“There's no way to know if you don't live what it's like to be…

"Wherever you go, no matter the place, it will be marked on who you are.

“Today I am… I love Flamengo! And that, no one can change, or take away from me.”

Pereira rounded off his loan spell of eight goals in 53 matches with a stunning winner in the Copa Libertadores.

He fired a long-ranger into the top-corner as Flamengo beat Colombian side Tolima 1-0 in a last-16 first-leg tie.

Pereira insisted afterwards he wanted to stay with his home-country giants.

But he told Brazilian reporter Raisa Simplicio: "I’m not the one who decides - it’s up to Man United.

"I would like to stay at Flamengo, but it's not in my hands.

“I'll see what's best for me and the club. I love Flamengo. We will soon speak and decide."

