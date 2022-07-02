Yankees' Miguel Andújar Speaks Out About Trade Request

Andújar was activated on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Guardians, his first day with the Yankees since he requested a trade in early June.

Before Game 1 of the twin bill, Andújar was asked about the trade request, a demand delivered after his latest demotion to Triple-A on June 3. Andújar told reporters that he prefers to keep the contents of his conversations with the organization private, reiterating that he wants to stick around at the big-league level.

“I really enjoy playing baseball and I really enjoy playing at this level,” Andújar said through an interpreter, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com . “At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on what I can control. Let that be the main focus; keep playing as hard as I can. I know opportunities will come down the road at some point.”

Since Andújar's special rookie season in 2018—finishing second in the race for the American League Rookie of the Year Award—the right-handed hitter has been unable to hold on to consistent playing time. He lost his starting spot at third base in 2019 while he was on the injured list, playing in a total of 90 games over the last four seasons (leading up to Saturday's doubleheader).

That said, Andújar has been magnificent in Triple-A in 2022. As a primary left fielder, still patrolling third base from time to time as well, Andújar is hitting .316/.362/.485 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs scored and eight doubles in 45 games.

“He’s gone down there and continued to perform and play well,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “I’m sure it’s a difficult situation for him. But, to his credit, after getting sent down, he got down there and started getting after it right away.”

Just because Andújar requested a trade doesn't mean the Yankees need to move him. While his value is rising thanks to his performance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he still hasn't had an extended opportunity in the big leagues since 2018. Would another team be willing to send some value back to New York for the 27-year-old?

There's also an argument that the Yankees should keep him on their big-league roster, giving him a chance in left field. Joey Gallo is having a terrible season while Aaron Hicks has struggled mightily as well.

Andújar has two more years of team control after this season. He believes that with more playing time at his disposal, he can produce the same type of numbers that he did as a rookie (.297/.328/.527 with 27 homers, 47 doubles and 92 RBI in 149 games).

“My goal is to keep playing as well as I can,” Andújar said. “I’ve been playing this sport for a long, long time. Ever since I was a little kid, it has been my passion. That doesn’t change.”

