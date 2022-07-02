ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Miguel Andújar Speaks Out About Trade Request

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUeVk_0gTD1OAT00

Andújar was activated on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Guardians, his first day with the Yankees since he requested a trade in early June.

Miguel Andújar suited up in a Yankees uniform on Saturday as the 27th man for a doubleheader against the Guardians, the first time he's set foot in New York's clubhouse since requesting a trade last month.

Before Game 1 of the twin bill, Andújar was asked about the trade request, a demand delivered after his latest demotion to Triple-A on June 3. Andújar told reporters that he prefers to keep the contents of his conversations with the organization private, reiterating that he wants to stick around at the big-league level.

“I really enjoy playing baseball and I really enjoy playing at this level,” Andújar said through an interpreter, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com . “At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on what I can control. Let that be the main focus; keep playing as hard as I can. I know opportunities will come down the road at some point.”

Since Andújar's special rookie season in 2018—finishing second in the race for the American League Rookie of the Year Award—the right-handed hitter has been unable to hold on to consistent playing time. He lost his starting spot at third base in 2019 while he was on the injured list, playing in a total of 90 games over the last four seasons (leading up to Saturday's doubleheader).

That said, Andújar has been magnificent in Triple-A in 2022. As a primary left fielder, still patrolling third base from time to time as well, Andújar is hitting .316/.362/.485 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs scored and eight doubles in 45 games.

“He’s gone down there and continued to perform and play well,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “I’m sure it’s a difficult situation for him. But, to his credit, after getting sent down, he got down there and started getting after it right away.”

Just because Andújar requested a trade doesn't mean the Yankees need to move him. While his value is rising thanks to his performance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he still hasn't had an extended opportunity in the big leagues since 2018. Would another team be willing to send some value back to New York for the 27-year-old?

There's also an argument that the Yankees should keep him on their big-league roster, giving him a chance in left field. Joey Gallo is having a terrible season while Aaron Hicks has struggled mightily as well.

Andújar has two more years of team control after this season. He believes that with more playing time at his disposal, he can produce the same type of numbers that he did as a rookie (.297/.328/.527 with 27 homers, 47 doubles and 92 RBI in 149 games).

“My goal is to keep playing as well as I can,” Andújar said. “I’ve been playing this sport for a long, long time. Ever since I was a little kid, it has been my passion. That doesn’t change.”

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 7

Shuffle Offta
3d ago

Andujar is a class act and is doing great in a difficult situation. I’m not sure why they just don’t DFA Gallo and make Andujar our everyday LF. It makes no sense to me to trade him for another corner OF.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Top Catching Prospect Earns Promotion to Double-A

Austin Wells is one step closer to the Bronx. The Yankees' top catching prospect was promoted from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, the team announced. Wells began the 2022 season with Hudson Valley, his second season of pro ball after getting drafted in the first round by the Yankees in 2020 (No. 28 overall pick out of Arizona).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Miguel Andújar
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe, Domingo Germán lead Somerset win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons. CF Estevan Florial 2-4, RBI, 2 K — OPS above .900 again. C Josh Breaux 0-0 — left game with a hopefully minor wrist injury. PH-C Rob Brantly 1-4 SS José Peraza 1-3 2B Chris Owings 0-4, 2 K.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 ice-cold Yankees players who must get hot after All-Star break

Anything short of the franchise’s 28th World Series title will be considered a failure for the New York Yankees in 2022. Regardless of all the talent on the roster, it takes more than that to win a championship. If the Yankees expect to make a run for a World Series, they’ll need everyone playing up to their potential.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Dodgers’ key plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

The MLB trade deadline has become a hot topic across the majors as of late. Multiple contending teams are already looking ahead to just how they plan on bolstering their roster come August 2, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on how several such teams are set to […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ key plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
Yardbarker

Yankees send stud relief pitcher to injured list

The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing bullpen pieces prior to the All-Star break. Already dealing with the loss of Jonathan Loaisiga for several weeks and Aroldis Chapman struggling significantly on Saturday in his first action pack from an Achilles tendinitis issue, the latest news is tough to swallow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Calls Braves 'Favorites' to Land New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

DeGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who is set to make his first rehab start on Sunday night for Single A Port St. Lucie, has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Mets' rotation shortly after the All-Star break, but the question remains whether he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox get tremendous updates on Chris Sale

The Red Sox received two major updates on star pitcher Chris Sale, per MLB insider Jon Morosi and Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Update: Chris Sale could return to #RedSox rotation as early as next week. Alex Cora told @MLBNetworkRadio that team officials will see how he’s feeling on Thursday after tomorrow’s injury rehab start. If all checks out, Sale’s subsequent game could be at @MLB level. @MLBNetwork.
BOSTON, MA
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
985
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy