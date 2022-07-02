ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Julio Jones Next Team: Top Odds Include Cowboys & Falcons

By Daniel Flick
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ene7g_0gTD1NHk00

Will Dallas reunite the five-time All-Pro with his former head coach?

In total, 31 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns.

These numbers are respectable single-season outputs for middle-of-the-order receivers and would almost certainly be parlayed into another NFL contract.

But this isn't that. These are Julio Jones ' career numbers against the Dallas Cowboys in five games.

Now, the Cowboys have a chance to be on the other side of Jones' production, as he was released by the Tennessee Titans in mid-March and remains a free agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ddVz_0gTD1NHk00

According to Bookies.com , the Cowboys have the third-highest odds for which team Jones plays for in Week 1, with oddsmakers placing the line at +550 and giving the pairing slightly above a 15-percent chance of happening.

The Green Bay Packers are the favorites for Jones' services, followed by the Indianapolis Colts. His former team, the Atlanta Falcons , hold the seventh-highest odds.

So, why Dallas?

It all starts with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn , who was Jones' head coach in Atlanta before being fired in 2020.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer , Quinn "had a strong relationship with Jones," and the Falcons decision to let Quinn go "only further disconnected Jones from the organization."

After Atlanta's 1-6 start to the 2019 season, with Quinn's seat growing warmer and warmer by the day, Jones gave a passionate speech in support of the 51-year-old Quinn, saying, "this man has done everything for us."

While Quinn wouldn't be overseeing Jones in Dallas, their special relationship might just be enough to warrant the Cowboys giving him the receiver a look, and cause Jones to bring his talents to America's team.

Signing off on the move would be Cowboys owner Jerry Jones , and his track record of aggressive moves for players with upside but carrying several question marks implies that he'd be willing to take a flyer on the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jones, now 33, has battled injuries the past several years, and was limited to just 10 games for the Titans last season. His numbers were incredibly comparable to his five-game work against Dallas, posting 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The Cowboys' receiver room presents an opportunity for Jones to be a complementary piece, with third-year star CeeDee Lamb taking over as the top wideout, and newly extended Michael Gallup manning the other outside starting spot.

However, the rest of the group is filled with proven role players and inexperienced young talent, including third-round pick Jalen Tolbert . Adding Jones and his resume to the room not only gives Dallas a high-upside player should he stay healthy, but also a strong mentor to Lamb, Tolbert and the rest of the pass catchers.

At this stage in his career, Jones is looking to play for contenders, and the Cowboys certainly aspire to fit that bill. Considering his relationship with Quinn, the opportunities available in Dallas' receiver room and Jerry Jones' willingness to take risks, the Cowboys might just be the right landing spot as the former Alabama star looks to close his career strong.

