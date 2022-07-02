ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Cody Thompson

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
 3 days ago

Entering his third season with the Seahawks, Thompson should have a leg up on the competition for a No. 5 receiver spot that may or may not exist.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Cody Thompson, Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

2021 Stats: 47 special teams snaps, one fumble recovery

Thompson is entering his fourth season in the NFL with just five games - all coming in 2021 - of experience under his belt. Making his NFL debut in a Week 3 bout with the Vikings last season, the 26-year old wideout went back and forth between the Seahawks’ practice squad and active roster well after his elevation limit expired. As a COVID-19 outbreak derailed Seattle’s final few weeks of the year, he was brought up three additional times and immediately became a core special-teamer, playing 35 snaps and recovering a key fumble in the team’s Week 18 win over the Cardinals. Just a day later, he signed a reserve/future contract to stay in the Pacific Northwest for 2022 and will try to earn a roster spot in a crowded receiver room.

Best Case Scenario: Despite the arrivals of rookie seventh-round draft picks Dareke Young and Bo Melton, Thompson breaks out as a legitimate offensive threat during the preseason. Pairing that with his special teams prowess, it becomes a no-brainer for the Seahawks to retain him on their 53-man roster.

Worst Case Scenario: Thompson gets lost in the crowd, overshadowed by the likes of Young, Melton, Penny Hart and others. As a result, Seattle cuts him and doesn’t attempt to bring him back via the practice squad after prioritizing other, younger receivers.

What to Expect in 2022: While he’s still green from a game action perspective, Thompson carries a level of seniority with him heading into his third year with the Seahawks. He knows the organization and it knows him, giving him an upper hand on some of the newer arrivals he’ll be competing with this summer. Furthermore, receivers coach Sanjay Lal had high praise for Thompson following mandatory minicamp, claiming he had “the best spring of any receiver.” That would seem to indicate he’s the favorite to land a roster spot behind the incumbent quartet of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain and Dee Eskridge. It also helps that he may be the most gifted special teams player in the competition. So for now, it looks as if any receiver on the back end of Seattle’s roster will need to go through Thompson if they intend on breaking camp with the team.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott

