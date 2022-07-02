Suns Re-Sign Bismack Biyombo per Report

The Phoenix Suns bring back their fan-favorite center from last season in Bismack Biyombo.

The Phoenix Suns have brought back center Bismack Biyombo, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Biyombo wasn't heavily utilized in Phoenix during the regular season. He played in 36 games and averaged 5.8 points/4.6 rebounds per contest.

However, his toughness in the playoffs cemented his status as a fan favorite after successfully handling Marquese Chriss in the Dallas Mavericks series.

Biyombo also donated his entire $1.3 million salary for the season to build a hospital back in his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

His most recent offseason adventure involved visiting the Pope .

After losing JaVale McGee to the Dallas Mavericks, it was imperative for Phoenix to retain one of their big men in a free agency class that is considered weak at the position, especially if the Suns will be dealing Deandre Ayton within the next few days.

Biyombo is a tough player that is also beloved throughout the fan base, creating a win-win for Phoenix upon the news.

Financial details have yet to be released.

