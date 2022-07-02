ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

By Stephen Krauchick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and...

Comments

Ligh+of+heS+ar
3d ago

I got a car like most responsible people lol. I would not take public transportation ANYWHERE, unless I had NO other choice

Reply
8
 

Comments

