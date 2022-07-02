ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Good Enough to Repeat? A Look at Rams Projected Starters

By Connor Zimmerlee
 5 days ago

Looking at the projected starters on both sides of the ball for the Rams.

Repeating as the Super Bowl champions is no easy task in the NFL, with the last team to do so happening nearly 20 years ago, when the New England Patriots winning it all in 2003 and 2004.

The Los Angeles Rams, fresh off of their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, look to join those Patriots teams in the record books.

While the Rams may not enter the season as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, it would not be misguided to believe they can win the NFC once again. Their roster is slightly different but notable improvements, with offseason signings of receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, will improve the team.

Ahead of the 2022 season, NFL.com projected the starters for the Rams on both sides of the ball , showcasing a roster capable of going back-to-back.

Projected Offensive Starters

QB Matthew Stafford

RB Cam Akers

WR Cooper Kupp

WR Allen Robinson

WR Van Jefferson

TE Tyler Higbee

LT Joe Noteboom

LG David Edwards

C Brian Allen

RG Logan Bruss

RT Rob Havenstein

Key Additions:

- Receiver Allen Robinson (free agency signing)

- Right Guard Logan Bruss (NFL draft)

Key Departures:

- Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth (Retirement)

- Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Free agent- still unsigned)

In 2021 the Rams offense averaged 27 points per game, which was good for seventh in the NFL. They return the same offense this season, which features the superstar duo of Stafford and Kupp, while adding receiver Allen Robinson to the mix . Replacing left tackle Andrew Whitworth won't be easy, but projected starter Joe Noteboom has the full confidence of the Rams' coaching staff.

Factor in a likely full season of Cam Akers as well, who missed most of last season with a torn Achilles, and this Rams offense looks deadly on paper. Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Liam Coen are likely salivating at the opportunity to draw up plays for the weapons they have at their disposal, as the Rams once again boast one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Projected Defensive Starters

DE Greg Gaines

DT Aaron Donald

DE A'Shawn Robinson

OLB Leonard Floyd

ILB Bobby Wagner

ILB Ernest Jones

CB Jalen Ramsey

CB Troy Hill

CB David Long Jr.

S Jordan Fuller

S Nick Scott

Key Additions:

- Inside Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Key Departures:

- Cornerback Darious Williams

- Outside Linebacker Von Miller

As the old saying goes, defense wins championships. While the Rams featured one of the NFL's premier offenses last season, they likely would not have made a run to the Super Bowl without a defense with talent across the board.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, arguably the best in the NFL at their positions, anchor the Rams defense. The addition of Bobby Wagner over the offseason helps shore up an area of need for the Rams, as the linebacker position at times struggled in 2021. If guys like Jordan Fuller and Troy Hill can continue to take the next step in the Rams' secondary , the Rams may very well field an elite defense in 2022.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

