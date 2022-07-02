ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dy35_0gTCzZbO00

FORT LAUDERDALE - The jurors chosen this past week to decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is executed will visit a bloodstained crime scene, view graphic photos and videos and listen to intense emotional testimony - an experience that they will have to manage entirely on their own.

Throughout what is expected to be a monthslong penalty trial, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will order jurors not to talk to anyone about what they have seen, heard or thought. Not their spouse. Not their best friend. Not their clergy or therapist. Not even each other until deliberations begin. The order is not unusual; it is issued at all trials to ensure jurors' opinions aren't influenced by outsiders.

Once the trial ends, the 12 jurors and 10 alternates can unload to others - but they won't receive any assistance from the judicial system. As is the case in most of the United States, neither Florida nor Broward County courts provide juries with post-trial counseling.

The only state to do so is Massachusetts, which has only offered the service since December. Since 2005, federal courts have offered assistance after about 20 trials annually, usually those involving the death penalty, child pornography and child abuse cases, said federal court system spokesman Charles Hall.

"Judges and jurors alike appreciate" the program, Hall said, "viewing it as an acknowledgment of the extraordinary stresses that jury service in certain types of trials can entail."

"That said, the program is not well-used," Hall added.

The Cruz jurors will tour the now-abandoned three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where Cruz, 23, fatally shot 14 students and three staff members and wounded 17. Its bullet-pocked halls remain unchanged since shortly after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre, with Valentine's Day gifts still strewn about.

They will view graphic security video of terrified teens and teachers being shot point-blank or running for their lives, examine autopsy and crime scene photos and hear heartrending testimony from wounded survivors and family members of the murder victims. When it is over, the jurors will grapple with the weighty decision of whether a young adult - even someone responsible for one of the worst slaughters in the nation's history - should live or die.

"It's going to be horrible," Cruz's lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, recently warned one potential juror in court.

Jim Wolfcale was foreman of the Virginia jury that convicted Lee Boyd Malvo for his role in one of the multiple deaths that resulted in 2002 from a series of sniper shootings in Washington, D.C.

Wolfcale said he sometimes found it difficult not to talk to other jurors, particularly after Malvo appeared "disrespectful or arrogant" during testimony.

"I would be like, 'You've got to be kidding me,' so it would be hard not to talk about. I would wonder, 'Am I thinking right? Are the other guys and girls on the jury thinking what I am thinking?'" said Wolfcale, a minister. But outside court, his wife and friends never asked about the case, knowing he couldn't talk. "My friends would just say, 'We're praying for you.'"

Malvo, in his teens like Cruz, admitted in court to killing 17 people. Unlike Cruz, he committed the slayings over nine months in multiple states.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder, but is challenging his death penalty trial. For him to receive a death sentence, all jurors must agree. Otherwise, the former Stoneman Douglas student will receive life without parole.

For all or most of Cruz's jurors, this will undoubtedly be their first exposure to graphic gun violence and they will be dealing with the deadliest mass shooting that has ever gone to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks. The suspect in the 2019 massacre of 23 at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart is awaiting trial.

Wolfcale said that during the Malvo trial, other jurors sometimes broke down in the jury room after seeing graphic evidence or hearing emotional testimony. They would hug, and divert themselves by talking about the upcoming Christmas holidays. Malvo ultimately received a life sentence instead of the death penalty because the jury was split, partly because of the defendant's young age.

Wolfcale - who voted to execute Malvo - said he didn't feel stress until late on the trial's final day. Then, he said, "It hit me" - and stayed with him for months.

"Even today, 20 years later, when your adrenaline is high, you can recall a lot, but that first six months it was on my mind constantly," he said.

Responding to a survey conducted by the Center for Jury Studies, 70% of questioned jurors said they experienced stress during routine trials, according to center director Paula Hannaford-Agor. She said 10% reported severe stress, though that usually abated quickly.

In contrast, about 10% of jurors who served on high-profile, graphic trials reported long-term stress, Hannaford-Agor said. They displayed post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms similar to those exhibited by some police officers, firefighters and emergency room doctors, she said. The difference is that the first-responders can talk to colleagues, friends and counselors in real time, while the stress is building.

"Jurors, of course, are told they are not allowed to talk about any of it" until the trial is over, Hannaford-Agor said.

Studies also show many jurors who imposed a death sentence question themselves long after the trial.

"None of those said this was something that had completely derailed their lives, but ... years later they were still thinking about it and wondering if they made the right decision, and remember how difficult that decision was," Hannaford-Agor said.

On their own, jurors 65 and older can get mental health services through Medicare. Younger jurors may have coverage through jobs or private insurance, but that sometimes requires co-pays and deductibles running into thousands of dollars. That could deter many.

In addition to the cost factor, courts don't offer programs because judges and other officials have experience processing graphic evidence and can talk to others during the trial, Hannaford-Agor said. They might not fully appreciate jurors' stress levels.

Judges "aren't feeling it quite as intensely," she said. ___

Associated Press researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Corrections honors officers who died from COVID

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department held a memorial service to honor employees who died of COVID-19 in 2021.They honored six officers whose names are, Juan Llanes, Alexey Aguilar, David Jean-Baptist, Calyne St. Val, Terrell Jordan and Sylvia Allen.This memorial was made possible through a partnership with the End of Watch Ride.  The End of Watch Ride is an over 23-thousand-mile ride across America to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities.Last year, the organization honored over 300 officers who died. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "They knew that there will be sacrifices, they knew that there will be risks. None of us knew about the pandemic and so many have fallen from the pandemic. And I remember watching every day to learn how would I would love one serving Be affected by this dreadful disease."  
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Video shows persons of interest in vandalism at Hialeah women's clinic

HIALEAH - New surveillance video obtained by CBS4 shows two persons of interest in a hate crime at a Hialeah clinic that helps women with their pregnancies. Hialeah police confirm that the graffiti that was left on the front of the Pregnancy Help Medical Clinics at 390 W 49 Street was a hate crime and they also confirm that the two people seen on the video, wearing facial masks are "persons of interest." Hialeah's mayor is also calling this incident a "hate crime" and the co-founder of Heartbeat of Miami who started the Pregnancy Help Medical Clinics 15 years ago,...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Nonprofit riding across nation to raise awareness about first responders lost in line of duty makes Hollywood stop

HOLLYWOOD – Motorcycle riders escorted a truck and trailer into the Hollywood Police Department Tuesday night. The trailer displays hundreds of photos honoring fallen police officers from 2021."Letting the departments know their fallen officers are being remembered around the nation," said Jagrut Shah. "I want people to know they're not just a face, name, or number. They all have a beautiful and unique story."Shah founded "Beyond the Call of Duty," which visits police departments all over the nation to recognize the fallen men and women in law enforcement. The organization is based out of Washington State.The journey this year lasts...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters at capacity after July 4th fireworks send scared dogs running

MIAMI – It's the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties filled with pets – some may have run away because of fireworks.  "The community shelter is at capacity we're having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now," Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal told CBS4.For the time being, a meeting room has been turned into an overflow space at the adoption center in Doral."So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there's a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,"...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Increase in shark patrols after a number of recent attacks

MIAMI – Areas along the East and West Coasts are stepping up shark patrols after a number of recent attacks.Lifeguards here on Long Island are on the lookout this July 4th for sharks."It makes me a little nervous, but hopefully it's just normal course when you're going to the beach," said beachgoer Demetrios Frangiskatos.Shark patrols, including drone use, are ramped up across the area after a handful of incidents, including one over the weekend. A lifeguard further east on the island was attacked during a training exercise, where he was ironically playing a victim."I felt sharp, sharp pain," said lifeguard...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Judge won't delay start of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial

FORT LAUDERDALE — A Broward judge has refused to delay the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed.Cruz's lawyers had argued that recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, unleashed "a wave of emotion" nationally that could bias the just-seated jury against him and that the scheduled July 18 start is too soon.But Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a ruling dated Thursday that the lengthy process of seating a jury did not reveal any problems related to those recent massacres."There has not been any negative impact to his fair trial rights and there is no basis to continue this matter," Scherer wrote.Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 people at the Parkland high school on Feb. 14, 2018. A jury of seven men and five women was finalized this week to consider only whether Cruz deserves the death penalty or life behind bars.The sentencing trial is expected to last about four months.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Miami couple accused of stealing service dog, blackmailing owner

MIAMI -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Miami couple was arrested Monday for stealing a Marathon couple's French Bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.Authorities said Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, face charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. A woman told police that she was receiving texts from unknown persons demanding money for the safe return of Sailor, her husband's female French Bulldog/service dog. "She stated the dog had gotten out of her house earlier that day. She began canvassing the 5th Avenue...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Planting soil anyone? Fort Lauderdale repurposes truckloads of seaweed

MIAMI - It's all over the place. Sargassum seaweed blowing ashore from the ocean.  CBS4's drone video shows just how widespread it is on the sand it also shows large clumps floating in the water. "That's nasty.  It's not fun at all," said Annabella Fernandez who was trying to enjoy the beach. Fernandez doesn't like walking in it and it's even worse when she's in the water. "I have a fear of fish and stuff in the water and when you're in the water and there's a bunch of seaweed you get a little jump scared," she said.Crews in Fort Lauderdale are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
CBS Miami

CBS4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jim DeFede's documentaries on Surfside collapse

SURFSIDE – In the year following the Champlain Towers South collapse, which killed 98 people, CBS Miami produced three hourlong documentaries examining different aspects of the tragedy. The first, which aired on October 20, 2021, was called "Bonded by Tragedy: 30 Days In Surfside." It tells the story of the anguish and anger felt by the families of those killed in as they waited for news about the fate of their loved ones, and the strain on the men and women whose job it was to keep them informed. Bonded By Tragedy focuses on the efforts Assistant Miami Dade Fire Chief...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect arrested in two Fort Lauderdale robberies

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man suspected of two robberies in the West Davie Boulevard corridor. William Wimberly, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. Police say he could be facing more charges because he's now a suspect in several additional robberies in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and unincorporated parts of the county. The first robbery for which he's charged happened on the morning of May 29 in the 1700 block of SW 35th Avenue. He's accused of stealing a necklace from a woman who suffered minor...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida nursing home owner to pay $1.75M in vaccine probe

TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims that it improperly diverted doses of COVID-19 vaccine to members of its board of directors and donors. The settlement stemmed from a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program, known as the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, that was designed to vaccinate nursing-home residents and staff members as vaccines first became available in late 2020. MorseLife, which owns a nursing home and an assisted-living facility, was accused of vaccinating hundreds of people ineligible for the program. "This specific vaccination program was designed to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Less staffing and higher demand causing flying frustrations

MIAMI – People stood in long lines Tuesday for security and for the ticket counters at Miami International Airport. It has been a familiar sight this summer. "I've seen people miss their connecting flights," said Alijah Caesar, who was waiting for his bags. "I've seen a lot of people frustrated at the airport."For many, the long holiday weekend made for a hectic travel time. "It's not been ideal," said Gary Stirling, who was trying to return home after his first trip to Florida.  "We were supposed to go back to London at 7:30. It's been delayed to 9:30 which means we will...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Stress#Federal Court#Juror#Trial By Jury#Violent Crime#Circuit
CBS Miami

Safety urged for those planning DIY July 4th fireworks shows

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Fourth of July weekend is around the corner and fire officials are warning the public about the dangers associated with setting off fireworks to celebrate America's birthday. "Some of the injuries that we have encountered are like battlefield injuries," said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane. To demonstrate the power of certain fireworks, the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue set off M-80s and other powerful explosive fireworks in several watermelons, sending the fruit flying into the air in pieces. "M-80s, which are a quarter stick of dynamite, in the hands of someone when it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in deaths at Palm Beach Co. home

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a West Palm Beach double murder. Guillermo Silva, 57, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Cherry Road...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Palmetto Senior High grad, Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

MIAMI – History was made Thursday when Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.She replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, who officially retired Thursday.Jackson graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest in 1988 and was class president and a member of the debate. Fellow students said she inspired them.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Harold Pryor, who is the first Black state attorney in Broward and the first Black man to be elected as a state attorney in the state of Florida. He...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Miami

Police: Child, 8, shot riding in car with mom in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd. The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Two people injured in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward sheriff's investigators questioned some residents at the nearby Somerset Condominiums complex. The crime scene extended into the parking lot of a gas station next to the condos. Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue took the injured to an area hospital, their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Detectives with Broward Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit were contacted and are investigating what led to the shooting. One person is being questioned about the shooting. 
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Search on for person behind fatal Dania Beach stabbing

DANIA BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in Dania Beach on Sunday.It all started at around 11:30 a.m. when BSO said they received a 911 call regarding a stabbing in the 200 block of SE 6 Street.When deputies arrived, they found an adult male stabbed to death in an alleyway. That man had last been seen on Saturday at around 6 p.m.BSO is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to please come forward.  "It appears to be an isolated incident this is a very active and ongoing investigation and right now," said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. "Investigators are asking for anyone who might have seen anything or heard anything, might have captured video or has cellphone video, to please come forward and share that."If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. 
CBS Miami

Plantation celebrates July 4th with patriotic parade, concert, fireworks

FORT LAUDERDALE - Millions of Americans are celebrating America's 246th birthday with barbecues, parades, family gatherings, and, of course, nighttime fireworks. There are a number of events and fireworks shows happening throughout South Florida to observe the Fourth of July. In Plantation, they kicked off the morning with a parade that started at the corner of W Broward Boulevard and NW 46th Avenue. It wound its way across several streets and ended at City Hall. Parade-goers, adorned in red, white, and blue, lined the streets and waved American flags as it passed by."A lot of pride. I'm proud of...
PLANTATION, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy