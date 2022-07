The Kia Seltos is going into 2023 without any major updates, except for the price. The new 2023 Kia Seltos, across the range, is about $250 more than the outgoing 2022 version. With 2023 models heading to showrooms soon, it’s likely that you’ll be able to find a deal on a 2022 and save even more. The Seltos is Kia’s entry-level SUV. It slots below the Sportage, but actually has more cargo room, by two cubic feet, better ground clearance, and the same engine. If you get lucky, you may even find one with the Nightfall package.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 HOURS AGO