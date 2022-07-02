ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wasatch Wildflowers: Wyoming Paintbrush (Castilleja linariifolia)

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTENs_0gTCywkC00

WASATCH MOUNTAINS — The Wyoming Paintbrush is the state flower of Wyoming. It belongs to the Castilleja (paintbrush) genus, named after 18th-century Spanish botanist Domingo Castillejo. Most plants in the paintbrush family cannot be transplanted because they are partial parasites – their roots connect with roots of other species, obtaining a portion of nutrients from the host plant.

The Wyoming Paintbrush’s leaves are linear-shaped. Its bright red or orange leaves at the top of the plant are often mistaken for flowers. However, the tiny actual flower hides under the colorful leaves. Closer to the ground, the leaves are usually yellow or gray-green when the plant is young, and as the plant ages, they can turn purplish. Wyoming paintbrushes can grow up to 2 feet tall.

Native to Utah, look for blooms in aspen, sagebrush, and shrub communities at 3,700 to 10,300 feet elevation, May through September.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 1

Related
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hi there, I'm a monster

I have a new spider roommate that I’ve decided to let stay. This is a bit of a development for me, though, since I’ve never been too keen on spiders, primarily because they’re spiders. They’re those strange land-lobsters that fall from the shower curtains, or appear behind a shelf; those horrid hairy hands that hole up in the bathroom sink to greet you in the groggy morning. “Hi there! I’m a monster!” they yell with delight. “Gahh! You sure are!” I yell back without it.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Internet Blames Mormons For This ‘Dirty’ Idaho TikTok Trend

When it comes to TikTok, Idaho is no stranger to going viral. From car crashes to total "fail" moments--Idaho has had its time in the TikTok spotlight. The current talk of Idaho TikTok isn't a crazy singular incident, however-- it's actually a full-blown, nationwide trend!. The 'Dirty' TikTok Trend Taking...
lonelyplanet.com

Pack up and set out on these wild Wyoming road trips

At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover, and it’s perfect for road trippin © Brian Fulda / Stocksy United. At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover. And although there are a few major interstates that make crisscrossing the state a breeze, some of the best sights and experiences are off the main drags.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
State
Utah State
KUTV

Where to get the best ice cream in Utah

KUTV — As the weather heats up, there's no better way to cool off than with an ice cream cone!. The Ice Cream Foodie, Shay, joined Fresh Living to share her top picks for where to get great ice cream in Utah. Shay is a mom of 4 and...
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Glass-Domed Train That Travels from Colorado to Utah

I have a soft spot in my heart for trains. There's a new one that features a glass-domed roof that gives you breathtaking views as it transports you all the way through the Rocky Mountains. This trip is called "Rockies to Red Rocks" and it's a luxury train experience unlike...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Castilleja Linariifolia#Wasatch Wildflowers#Wasatch Mountains#Spanish#The Wyoming Paintbrush#Townlift Daily Newsletter
tetongravity.com

Bison Gores Tourist in Yellowstone

According to Buckrail News, a Bison charged and gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone on Monday. The man was with his family on the way to visit Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison advanced on and charged the group. The park released a statement saying that the family failed to leave the area upon realizing that a bison was nearby, and the bison charged and gored the man who sustained injuries to his arm. The man was brought to Eastern Idaho Medical Center where he will undergo treatment. This incident is still under investigation and there is no additional information currently. This is the second incident involving bison attacks this year so we should all take this as a reminder that wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. It is important to respect and appreciate wildlife from a distance.
ACCIDENTS
OutThere Colorado

Have you noticed these strange webs in the trees of Colorado?

Mysterious web sacks that have been spotted in the trees around Colorado, have left some people in the state scratching their heads. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the webs are cocooning hundreds of tent caterpillars each. There are four species of tent caterpillar that call Colorado home including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming lawmakers, housing advocates talk affordable housing

When Cokeville’s new police chief moved to town, there weren’t any houses available. He spent his first few months there living in a travel trailer. A pet supplies business wanted to relocate to Shoshoni, but the town didn’t have enough places to live to support the company’s staff.
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

Centerville wildfire evacuates 89 homes, 10% contained

TUESDAY 7/5/22 8:26 a.m. CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire that forced almost 90 families to evacuate their homes is now at 10% containment on Tuesday. Utah Fire Info says the Duel Creek Fire has now expanded to 129 acres as glowing hot spots and smoke still remain visible. Crews are still working to contain […]
CENTERVILLE, UT
moderncampground.com

Flooding Prompts Closure of Several Montana Campgrounds

This season is the perfect time to camp in Montana, however, getting access to campgrounds this year may be difficult following the major flooding last month. “The East Rosebud has significant road damage throughout the drainage,” Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming State Fair Announced Their Grandstand Lineup for 2022

Last year's Wyoming State Fair set a record for paid attendance at the annual event. Perhaps this year's might see even more of a crowd. And if so, the Wyoming State Fair has announced their 2022 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup which may very well entice even more to flock to the Wyoming State Fairgrounds & Event Complex.
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy