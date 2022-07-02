Mrs. Mary Ann (Gullion) Leap

Robert Lee “Bob” Hensley, 84, of Laurel, formally of Lexington, KY, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. Bob was born in Richmond on September 25, 1937, to James Kay Polk Hensley and Verda Mae Godsey Hensley. He graduated from Short High School in Liberty with the class of 1955 and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for two years. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1963. He went in to sales and retired from Harts Dry Cleaners in Lexington, KY in 2012. Bob was of Christian Faith and was a member of the Brookville VFW, the Connersville American Legion, the American Legion of Lexington, KY and was a Kentucky Colonel. Bob enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and friends at the VFW and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats and the Bengals. Bob chose to be a donor through the Indiana Donor Network to give life to others.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO