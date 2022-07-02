ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Mrs. Mary Ann (Gullion) Leap

Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Mary Ann (Gullion) Leap, age 69, of Madison, Indiana, formerly of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on May 15, 1953 in Bennington, Indiana. She was the loving daughter of the late, Verle and Mary Barbara (Chandler) Gullion. She was raised in Switzerland County and attended Pleasant Elementary School. Mary...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Eugene E. Borgman

Eugene E. Borgman, age 79 of Batesville, passed away peacefully July 3, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born August 25, 1942 in Ripley County Indiana, he is the son of Viola (Nee: Schmid) and Ernest Borgman. He married Linda Bulach August 21, 1971. He co-owned Borgman Auto Sales...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Michael T. Schwab, 81, Cedar Grove, Indiana

Michael T. Schwab, age 81, of Cedar Grove, Indiana died Monday, July 4, 2022 at St. Andrews Health Campus in Batesville. Born November 9, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio he was the son of the late Michael J. & Rosalia (Terrill) Schwab. On June 17, 1961 he was united in marriage to the former Rita C. Hoffman, and she survives.
CEDAR GROVE, IN
WRBI Radio

Donna R. (Hopper) Campbell

Donna R. (Hopper) Campbell, 76, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Edgewood, Kentucky. She was born March 13, 1946, in Milan, IN, daughter of the late William Nathan Hopper and Mary Ruth (Schwing) Hopper. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Marjorie Day Hunter, 97

Marjorie Day Hunter passed away on Friday, July 1st, at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 23, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred and Clara Louise Day. She had one brother, Thomas Day, and he preceded her in death. A graduate of Walnut Hills High...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

James F. “Doc” Scheele

James F. “Doc” Scheele, age 75 of Batesville, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Veterans Hospital in Cincinnati. Born September 25, 1946 in Batesville, he is the son of Marcella (Nee: Laker) and Anthony Scheele. He served in the army during the Vietnam War and after the service would go on to work in the maintenance department for Hillenbrand Industries. He married Carolyn Bosse October 10, 1970 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Crossroads.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Lee Hensley

Robert Lee “Bob” Hensley, 84, of Laurel, formally of Lexington, KY, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. Bob was born in Richmond on September 25, 1937, to James Kay Polk Hensley and Verda Mae Godsey Hensley. He graduated from Short High School in Liberty with the class of 1955 and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for two years. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1963. He went in to sales and retired from Harts Dry Cleaners in Lexington, KY in 2012. Bob was of Christian Faith and was a member of the Brookville VFW, the Connersville American Legion, the American Legion of Lexington, KY and was a Kentucky Colonel. Bob enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and friends at the VFW and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats and the Bengals. Bob chose to be a donor through the Indiana Donor Network to give life to others.
LEXINGTON, KY
WRBI Radio

Bertha M. Kreinhop

Bertha M. Kreinhop, age 90 of Batesville, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Margaret Mary Health. Born March 26, 1932 in Franklin Co. Indiana, she is the daughter of Amanda (Nee: Bramlage) and Bernard Senft. She married Earl Kreinhop November 16, 1963 at St. Anne’s Church in Hamburg and he preceded her in death November 16, 2009. Bertha worked the Union Furniture Company for over 40 years before retiring, handling many tasks including secretary and bookkeeper.
BATESVILLE, IN
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Madison, Indiana

Discover the best hotels in Madison, Indiana including Clifty Inn, Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Madison Historic Eagle Cotton Mill, Comfort Inn Madison, Hillside Inn, Best Way Inn, Clifty Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Madison, an IHG Hotel, Super 8 by Wyndham Madison/Hanover Area. 1. Clifty Inn. 1650...
MADISON, IN
WRBI Radio

More than 100 wave Old Glory on interstate overpass

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — Robin Meyer and his Independence Day flag-wavers set a new record Monday. One hundred and nine people showed up, which shattered the previous record of 50 set on Memorial Day, to wave the Stars and Stripes over I-74 at the Moscow Road overpass. The group...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Sylvia J. (Jean) Struewing

Sylvia (Jean) Struewing, age 85, died peacefully in her home on July 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Jean was born in Batesville, IN on March 5, 1937 as the youngest of seven children to Leo & Vera (Schein) Flodder. She graduated from Batesville High School in 1955 and later married her high school sweetheart Herman (Ham) Struewing on June 28, 1958. While Jean considered her family as her first and favorite “job”, she worked at other times as a hairdresser, school tutor, cake baker, and most recently as the library assistant at BHS.
BATESVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

4 East Salem Rd – Batesville

Directions: From Batesville, take Highway 229 south to West Salem Rd. Turn left. About a half-mile down the road on the right. Children’s Clothing (Boys & Girls, Sizes 3 months to 14) Kids’ Power Wheels Jeep. Foosball table, toys, & games. Bicycles. Baby Items (Highchair, etc.) Household Items.
BATESVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boaters caught with dangerous drugs along Ohio River

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water. While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

23-year-old from Brown County killed in Trafalgar accident

TRAFALGAR — A 23-year-old from Brown County was killed in a deadly police pursuit that occurred June 25 outside of Trafalgar. An early morning police pursuit resulted in the death of Jacob G. Roberts, 23, of Nineveh, and sent Trafalgar Police Officer Dustin Moody, 30, of Greenwood, to the hospital with severe injuries. Because Moody was in such bad shape details released over the weekend were sparse. Since then, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been able to put together a more clear picture of what happened.
wdrb.com

Indiana judge orders an accused killer to be released, then changes his mind

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana judge ordered an accused killer to be released from jail Tuesday morning. But then Tuesday afternoon, he changed his mind. Thomas Smith is accused of killing his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in a Clarksville home in June 2021. Police arrested Smith in Bowling Green, Kentucky, shortly after the shooting.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Motorcycle accident claims Greensburg man’s life

— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.
GREENSBURG, IN

