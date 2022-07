New Kansas State commit Avery Johnson talked to the media after announcing he was pledging to Kansas State. Here is everything he had to say. "I mean, just Coach Klein and I feel like he never stopped recruiting me. I feel like me and him just kind of connected on a personal level and a football level. I can really trust him with the next three to four years of my life. So this is a really big decision for me and I really can see myself at Kansas State, that's really all it came down to."

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO