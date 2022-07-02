The 50 Counties With the Oldest Populations

The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s.

This trend is the result of several factors - both long and short term. For one, Americans are now living longer than they have in past decades. Driven in part by improvements in health care, average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is now about 77 years, five years longer than it was in the mid-1970s. More recently, falling birth rates and tightened restrictions on immigration - particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic - have accelerated the aging of the U.S. population.

In some U.S. counties, the median age is far higher than the national median. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. counties with the oldest populations. Among the counties on this list, the median age of the population ranges from about 54 years to well over 60.

Several of the counties on this list are located in Sun Belt states, such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina - where winters tend to be mild, even warm. Favorable climates make many communities in these states popular destinations for retirees. In every county on this list, over 25% of the population are 65 or older, compared to 15.9% of all Americans. Here is a look at what it costs to retire comfortably in every state.

In most of the places on this list, residents appear to be less likely to be starting or raising a family. In all 50 of these counties, the share of households home to children under the age of 18 is below the 30.7% comparable nationwide share. (Here is a look at the best and worst states to raise a family.)

Click here to see counties with the oldest populations in the country

Click here to read our detailed methodology

50. Fall River County, South Dakota

> Median age (years): 54.4

> Population enrolled in college: 2.2% -- 292nd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 19.2% -- 233rd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 27.5% -- 154th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 6,721 -- 409th lowest of 3,102 counties

49. Griggs County, North Dakota

> Median age (years): 54.4

> Population enrolled in college: 2.3% -- 371st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 21.2% -- 568th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 29.2% -- 100th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 2,314 -- 83rd lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: The Best and Worst States to Raise a Family

48. Pacific County, Washington

> Median age (years): 54.4

> Population enrolled in college: 3.8% -- 1,467th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.6% -- 58th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.6% -- 44th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 22,121 -- 1,384th lowest of 3,102 counties

47. Sullivan County, Pennsylvania

> Median age (years): 54.5

> Population enrolled in college: 3.6% -- 1,344th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 12.1% -- 4th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 26.7% -- 187th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 6,038 -- 358th lowest of 3,102 counties

46. Sanders County, Montana

> Median age (years): 54.5

> Population enrolled in college: 1.5% -- 96th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 18.6% -- 184th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 30.9% -- 60th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 11,804 -- 797th lowest of 3,102 counties

45. Esmeralda County, Nevada

> Median age (years): 54.6

> Population enrolled in college: 1.7% -- 114th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 13.5% -- 10th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 25.6% -- 263rd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 1,030 -- the lowest of 3,102 counties

44. Granite County, Montana

> Median age (years): 54.6

> Population enrolled in college: 3.1% -- 922nd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 20.1% -- 357th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 29.3% -- 94th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 3,325 -- 159th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: The City With the Lowest Child Care Costs in Every State

43. Leelanau County, Michigan

> Median age (years): 54.6

> Population enrolled in college: 3.6% -- 1,328th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.9% -- 70th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 30.9% -- 59th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 21,649 -- 1,362nd lowest of 3,102 counties

42. Brunswick County, North Carolina

> Median age (years): 54.7

> Population enrolled in college: 3.6% -- 1,311th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.1% -- 44th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.4% -- 45th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 137,303 -- 468th highest of 3,102 counties

41. Middlesex County, Virginia

> Median age (years): 54.7

> Population enrolled in college: 4.1% -- 1,411th highest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 17.7% -- 101st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.8% -- 40th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 10,642 -- 722nd lowest of 3,102 counties (tied)

40. Hickory County, Missouri

> Median age (years): 55.0

> Population enrolled in college: 2.7% -- 587th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 18.4% -- 165th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 33.1% -- 28th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 9,452 -- 636th lowest of 3,102 counties

39. Vilas County, Wisconsin

> Median age (years): 55.1

> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 218th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 17.2% -- 80th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.0% -- 54th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 21,923 -- 1,376th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Every State

38. Foard County, Texas

> Median age (years): 55.1

> Population enrolled in college: 3.7% -- 1,419th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 19.9% -- 320th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 32.2% -- 36th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 1,207 -- 9th lowest of 3,102 counties

37. Union County, Georgia

> Median age (years): 55.2

> Population enrolled in college: 1.9% -- 167th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 17.8% -- 111th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 32.9% -- 31st highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 23,999 -- 1,461st lowest of 3,102 counties

36. Adams County, Idaho

> Median age (years): 55.3

> Population enrolled in college: 2.4% -- 402nd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.6% -- 60th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 30.3% -- 74th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 4,200 -- 219th lowest of 3,102 counties

35. Hamilton County, New York

> Median age (years): 55.5

> Population enrolled in college: 2.9% -- 730th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.1% -- 28th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 30.9% -- 58th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 4,454 -- 241st lowest of 3,102 counties

34. Iron County, Wisconsin

> Median age (years): 55.6

> Population enrolled in college: 3.3% -- 1,065th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.7% -- 39th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 30.0% -- 81st highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 5,679 -- 324th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: Best US Cities for Retirees

33. Huerfano County, Colorado

> Median age (years): 55.6

> Population enrolled in college: 3.0% -- 856th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 18.1% -- 138th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 33.0% -- 30th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 6,769 -- 414th lowest of 3,102 counties

32. Presque Isle County, Michigan

> Median age (years): 55.7

> Population enrolled in college: 2.9% -- 758th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.9% -- 72nd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.3% -- 50th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 12,687 -- 861st lowest of 3,102 counties

31. Wahkiakum County, Washington

> Median age (years): 55.7

> Population enrolled in college: 1.9% -- 174th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 18.8% -- 198th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 32.2% -- 35th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 4,318 -- 228th lowest of 3,102 counties

30. Custer County, South Dakota

> Median age (years): 55.9

> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 104th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.3% -- 32nd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 30.1% -- 79th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 8,826 -- 590th lowest of 3,102 counties

29. Aitkin County, Minnesota

> Median age (years): 55.9

> Population enrolled in college: 2.3% -- 361st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 17.5% -- 94th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 32.8% -- 32nd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 15,826 -- 1,058th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: This Is Where Retirees Are Moving

28. Sierra County, New Mexico

> Median age (years): 55.9

> Population enrolled in college: 2.5% -- 451st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.7% -- 62nd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 35.7% -- 19th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 10,988 -- 749th lowest of 3,102 counties

27. Montmorency County, Michigan

> Median age (years): 56.0

> Population enrolled in college: 2.6% -- 499th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.7% -- 40th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.4% -- 47th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 9,270 -- 623rd lowest of 3,102 counties

26. Boyd County, Nebraska

> Median age (years): 56.2

> Population enrolled in college: 2.2% -- 270th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 18.0% -- 131st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 32.0% -- 39th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 1,882 -- 44th lowest of 3,102 counties

25. Meagher County, Montana

> Median age (years): 56.3

> Population enrolled in college: 5.0% -- 970th highest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 20.7% -- 466th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.8% -- 41st highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 1,795 -- 37th lowest of 3,102 counties

24. Curry County, Oregon

> Median age (years): 56.3

> Population enrolled in college: 1.3% -- 63rd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 14.7% -- 23rd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 34.3% -- 22nd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 22,889 -- 1,417th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: The Best and Worst States to Raise a Family

23. Mora County, New Mexico

> Median age (years): 56.6

> Population enrolled in college: 3.5% -- 1,259th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 13.3% -- 9th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.0% -- 56th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 4,500 -- 245th lowest of 3,102 counties

22. Roscommon County, Michigan

> Median age (years): 56.6

> Population enrolled in college: 2.3% -- 354th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.5% -- 36th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 32.4% -- 34th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 23,863 -- 1,457th lowest of 3,102 counties

21. Sarasota County, Florida

> Median age (years): 56.6

> Population enrolled in college: 3.8% -- 1,460th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.2% -- 30th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 36.4% -- 14th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 427,766 -- 165th highest of 3,102 counties

20. McCormick County, South Carolina

> Median age (years): 56.6

> Population enrolled in college: 2.7% -- 564th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 13.3% -- 8th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 37.8% -- 8th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 9,495 -- 641st lowest of 3,102 counties

19. San Juan County, Washington

> Median age (years): 56.7

> Population enrolled in college: 2.4% -- 397th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 14.1% -- 15th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 33.4% -- 25th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 16,953 -- 1,124th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: The City With the Lowest Child Care Costs in Every State

18. Citrus County, Florida

> Median age (years): 56.7

> Population enrolled in college: 2.9% -- 759th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.7% -- 38th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 36.4% -- 13th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 147,938 -- 446th highest of 3,102 counties

17. Pope County, Illinois

> Median age (years): 56.8

> Population enrolled in college: 1.0% -- 27th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.1% -- 45th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.1% -- 52nd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 4,177 -- 216th lowest of 3,102 counties

16. Quitman County, Georgia

> Median age (years): 56.9

> Population enrolled in college: 3.8% -- 1,469th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 13.7% -- 14th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 31.0% -- 53rd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 2,290 -- 80th lowest of 3,102 counties

15. Wheeler County, Oregon

> Median age (years): 56.9

> Population enrolled in college: 2.9% -- 725th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 18.6% -- 177th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 34.4% -- 21st highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 1,417 -- 19th lowest of 3,102 counties

14. Lancaster County, Virginia

> Median age (years): 57.2

> Population enrolled in college: 2.3% -- 381st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.6% -- 59th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 35.7% -- 18th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 10,686 -- 727th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Every State

13. La Paz County, Arizona

> Median age (years): 57.4

> Population enrolled in college: 2.1% -- 228th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.9% -- 75th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 40.0% -- 4th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 21,035 -- 1,330th lowest of 3,102 counties

12. Dolores County, Colorado

> Median age (years): 57.5

> Population enrolled in college: 1.3% -- 57th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.2% -- 29th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 37.5% -- 9th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 1,896 -- 45th lowest of 3,102 counties (tied)

11. Llano County, Texas

> Median age (years): 57.7

> Population enrolled in college: 1.7% -- 124th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.4% -- 33rd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 36.8% -- 12th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 21,452 -- 1,351st lowest of 3,102 counties

10. Keweenaw County, Michigan

> Median age (years): 58.3

> Population enrolled in college: 3.1% -- 927th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 14.9% -- 24th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 35.9% -- 16th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 2,102 -- 63rd lowest of 3,102 counties

9. Alcona County, Michigan

> Median age (years): 58.9

> Population enrolled in college: 1.9% -- 166th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 13.6% -- 11th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 36.0% -- 15th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 10,396 -- 707th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: Best US Cities for Retirees

8. Jefferson County, Washington

> Median age (years): 59.0

> Population enrolled in college: 2.8% -- 696th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 12.9% -- 5th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 37.1% -- 10th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 31,825 -- 1,386th highest of 3,102 counties

7. Ontonagon County, Michigan

> Median age (years): 59.1

> Population enrolled in college: 1.7% -- 130th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 13.2% -- 6th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 35.9% -- 17th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 5,802 -- 340th lowest of 3,102 counties

6. Northumberland County, Virginia

> Median age (years): 59.3

> Population enrolled in college: 3.4% -- 1,191st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 15.6% -- 37th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 38.5% -- 7th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 12,151 -- 823rd lowest of 3,102 counties

5. Catron County, New Mexico

> Median age (years): 59.4

> Population enrolled in college: 3.6% -- 1,331st lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 14.4% -- 20th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 41.6% -- 2nd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 3,547 -- 170th lowest of 3,102 counties

4. Highland County, Virginia

> Median age (years): 59.5

> Population enrolled in college: 1.1% -- 43rd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 14.3% -- 16th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 38.8% -- 6th highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 2,202 -- 74th lowest of 3,102 counties

ALSO READ: This Is Where Retirees Are Moving

3. Charlotte County, Florida

> Median age (years): 59.5

> Population enrolled in college: 3.4% -- 1,187th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 13.2% -- 7th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 40.2% -- 3rd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 185,926 -- 355th highest of 3,102 counties

2. Custer County, Colorado

> Median age (years): 60.1

> Population enrolled in college: 1.4% -- 70th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 16.8% -- 68th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 34.1% -- 23rd highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 4,941 -- 271st lowest of 3,102 counties

1. Sumter County, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.0

> Population enrolled in college: 1.5% -- 86th lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 18 and younger: 8.3% -- 2nd lowest of 3,102 counties

> Population 65 and older: 61.8% -- the highest of 3,102 counties

> Total population: 129,938 -- 493rd highest of 3,102 counties

Methodology

To determine the counties with the highest median ages, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median age from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if median age was not available in the 2020 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s median age was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ median ages. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Counties were ranked based on median age. To break ties, we used the share of the population that is 65 and older.

Additional information on the share of the population that is currently enrolled in college, the share of the population that is 18 and younger, the share of the population that is 65 and older, and total population are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.