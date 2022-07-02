ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBP officers seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics hidden in a car at California border crossing

By Alaa Elassar
 3 days ago
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $1.1 million worth of narcotics hidden in the panels of a car driving into California from Mexico, the agency...

Roberto
3d ago

The CBP will turn the Mexican over to California officials who will apologize profusely and release him for lack of evidence. CBP has it, we don’t, so we can’t hold him. You got to love California, 9 out of 10 illegals and drug dealers do, ranked #1 in America as the best Sanctuary to hide in plain sight.

Azucena Castillo Ramirez
3d ago

$1 million!! And here I am, struggling to pay my monthly mortgage, trying to pay off the 74,000 I still owe on my tiny house🤦‍♀️

Robert Piggott
3d ago

~An obvious sacrifice to distract CBP whilst several semis of the cartel's real loads just squeaked right by. Nice distractions. We all know that the CIA brings in the real loads via boats, trucks or cargo planes. What a joke!!!~

