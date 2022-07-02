ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime-fighting, awareness gets digital tool in Carlinville

 3 days ago
CarlinvillePolice.com launched Friday to provide an easier way for residents to help fight crime and stay...

5 On Your Side

State to provide $5M to train young people for geospatial jobs

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is providing $5 million to a St. Louis-based workforce development group to help train youths for jobs in the geospatial technology sector. The nonprofit group Gateway Global will use $2.5 million of the funds — which are included in the state’s 2022-2023 budget — to increase its staff and pay for training, curriculum, and instruction for its Geospatial Intelligence Technician program, enabling it to serve more young people. The program began in June 2020.
My Journal Courier

Study exploring unique obstacles to health care faced by rural LGBT community

Participants are being sought for a study about health care for LGBT people in rural areas that is being planned by the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. The Illinois Cohort study is intended to assess risks to good health and barriers to health care that people living in central and southern Illinois may face as it relates to their sexual orientation and gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Was One Big Dumpster Fire Last Night

Nothing says Independence Day in St. Louis more than a slew of dumpster fires. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to 75 dumpster fires this Fourth of July. A close cousin to the dumpster fire, trash fires, totaled 18. Following past trends, dumpsters blazed more than anything else this July...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carlinville, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County Returns To High COVID Transmission Level

Sangamon and several neighboring counties are once again classified as having “high” rates of COVID transmission. Sangamon had fallen into the “medium” category over the past couple of weeks, but the CDC has moved it back into the “high” transmission category. 28 Illinois counties have high transmission levels, including Christina, Logan, Macon, and Menard.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Fair St. Louis Day 2 in Keiner Plaza

The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 11 people being shot, and three being killed since Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
David Haley
My Journal Courier

Agenda — Beardstown City Council, July 5

BEARDSTOWN — City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session by 7 p.m. today in City Hall at 105 W. Third St. The meeting will be preceded by a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are:. Discussion of a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
The Telegraph

Alton fire reported Tuesday

ALTON - Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon were called to extinguish a residential trash can that caught fire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and spread to the adjacent utility pole in the 700 block of East 7th Street in Alton. Before firefighters arrived, small pops and bangs were going off in the pile of burning debris and plastic, sounding like unused fireworks that had been discarded. No injuries were reported; Ameren was called to inspect damage to the utility pole. Alton firefighters have extinguished at least two trash can fires and one in a hotel dumpster during the last 24 hours.
ALTON, IL
WTAX

Lied on FOID card application

A Taylorville man has been arraigned in Christian County accused of falsifying information on a FOID card application. 60 year old Patrick S. Nichols of Taylorville is charged with two counts of violating the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to three to seven years in prison, and two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Nichols has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $10,000.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
#Crimewatch#The Crimewatch Network
Illinois Business Journal

Anderson Healthcare unveils Outpatient Services addition to its Goshen Campus

The Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus unveiled its newest addition on June 30 to a small group of VIPs including Anderson Healthcare staff, board members, volunteers and other special guests. Located at 3417 Anderson Healthcare Drive, Edwardsville, Anderson Goshen Medical Building is a 50,000-square-foot facility that sits adjacent to District Drive...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield woman, son sentenced for marijuana money laundering conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother and her son were sentenced for marijuana and money laundering conspiracy. Jennifer Fisher, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher is accused...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

Photo: Traffic tie-up

Donna Gutekunst, 86, of Jacksonville was cited on a charge of failing to yield after the car she was driving and one being driven by Laurie Sneed, 60, of Baltimore collided about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at West Superior Avenue and South Diamond Street. Gutekunst was evaluated at the scene but declined treatment.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KMOV

Girlfriend robbed by boyfriend at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City. Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.
