Crime-fighting, awareness gets digital tool in Carlinville

ALTON - Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon were called to extinguish a residential trash can that caught fire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and spread to the adjacent utility pole in the 700 block of East 7th Street in Alton. Before firefighters arrived, small pops and bangs were going off in the pile of burning debris and plastic, sounding like unused fireworks that had been discarded. No injuries were reported; Ameren was called to inspect damage to the utility pole. Alton firefighters have extinguished at least two trash can fires and one in a hotel dumpster during the last 24 hours.

ALTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO