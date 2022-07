According to Chris Weidman, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, has been bulking up in his time away from the Octagon. With former Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones’s, eventual move up in weight leaving the mixed martial arts (MMA) world vexed with anticipation, speculation of his first opponent has boiled down to Miocic or current champion, Francis Ngannou. Having not been seen since his loss to Ngannou, where he dropped the title in March 2021 (watch highlights), Miocic has apparently also packed on the mass like Jones (see his transformation here).

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO