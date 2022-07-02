ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

Chiago Commissioners take a closer look at Planning Commission makeup

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

The redistricting of Chisago County has led to issues regarding membership of the county’s Planning Commission, and those issues were aired as part of the County Commissioners meeting held Wednesday, June 15.

The Planning Commission submitted amended text regarding the way the seven-member board is selected. The text indicated that each county commissioner would select one member of the board, with the final two Planning Commission members – both of whom would reside in an unincorporated area in the county – to be appointed by the commissioners as a group.

District 2 Commissioner Rick Greene said he disapproved of the proposed amended text.

“We’re going to have three city people sitting on that [commission] no matter what,” he said. “The commissioners that sit in District 5 and District 2 should appoint rural people, so the majority should be township people.

“The way the ordinance is written, the cities will dictate to the townships.”

District 4 Commissioner Ben Montzka, while expressing sympathy for Greene’s position, still supported the text as written.

“The problem is that the Planning Commission represents more than just those that live in the townships,” he said. “The future of our county as a whole is very important, and this provides each district with an opportunity to have a member.”

District 1 Commissioner Chris DuBose agreed with Montzka, adding, “I appreciate what Rick’s saying, but I would not want to hog-tie a commissioner and restrict his choice. There may be a well-qualified person who lives in one of the small towns in District 5 or District 2 who would be ineligible if they [were forced to live in an unincorporated area].”

DuBose asked for a six-month extension to the current Planning Commission to give them a chance to complete work on the county’s zoning ordinances.

District 3 Commissioner Marlys Dunne asked if the size of the Planning Commission might be expanded, but the county’s Environmental Services director, Kurt Schneider, said a seven-man commission is very common.

No final decision was made; the commissioners voted 3-1 to authorize the Planning Committee to set a public hearing for the amendments, which Greene opposed.

Startup winery in Shafer Township denied permits

The county commissioners unanimously denied a Conditional Use Permit to open and operate a winery and gathering venue in Shafer Township.

The proposed winery, which would be owned and operated by Jim Goodpaster and Sherry Timmermann Goodpaster, was approved by the County Planning Commission in a 4-3 vote with several provisions. But several commissioners quickly expressed concerns regarding the proposal.

Greene said, “This is in my district, and I can’t support it,” and DuBose quickly made a motion to deny the request.

“There was a reason for the split vote [by the Planning Commission]: It’s too small of a lot, and there are too many neighbors in close proximity,” DuBose said.

ARPA grants allocated to Braham, C-I

The commissioners received the first requests for school funding from the Braham and Cambridge-Isanti school districts.

The county has allocated $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be split among the six school districts that draw students from the county, with the amount of available funding based on the percentage of the county’s students at each school.

Braham plans to use the $4,907.70 it will receive on supplies for its career and technical education classes. Cambridge-Isanti will receive $14,304.15 and will use the money to purchase equipment for its Career Technical Education programs at all levels, including its STEAM magnet program at the elementary level and its business, welding and auto programs at the high school.

“All of the schools have been contacted and have noted that they have received [the grant information],” County Administrator Chase Burnham said. “I would note that the fiscal year for schools begins on July 1, so some of them are waiting for that date.”

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Hennepin County EMT association balks at 'jump car' plan

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County EMS is starting a new pilot program to be able to respond to calls faster. The agency says there are increased wait times right now due to an unprecedented increase in calls for service along with a staffing shortage. Hennepin EMS is hoping to help by implementing a "jump car."
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
wisfarmer.com

DOJ fines Emerald Sky Dairy $65,000 for wastewater violations

A St. Croix County dairy farm has been fined by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) after discharging manure into a creek near Emerald, Wis., on Nov. 2019. According to the DOJ, Emerald Sky Dairy, LLC is required to pay $65,000 to resolve issues stemming from the manure discharge. “Polluting...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

State officials take over investigation on underground explosion near U of M

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State officials have taken the lead in the investigation into the underground explosion earlier this week that rumbled University Avenue near the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities campus. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued a statement Saturday saying that the State Fire Marshal's Office is taking over the investigation, working with the Metropolitan Council and city officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul. While fire investigators believe the situation has stabilized, they promised to "remain vigilant."As of Saturday morning, there has been no additional evidence of gas odors or high levels of flammable materials in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Brewery Sends Spent Grains to the Farm

What happens to the grains left over after brewing a batch of beer?. Omni Brewing Co. in Maple Grove passes spent grains along to local farmer who gives them to his cattle, goats, and chickens. “It’s a great supplemental source of feed for a variety of different animals,” said Gerry...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chisago County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Braham, MN
Chisago County, MN
Government
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Hot 104.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schneider
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller: Democrats turn a blind eye to violent crime

ST. PAUL, MN – Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement responding to House DFL Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and others remaining silent on the violence and chaos in Minneapolis last night. “Today, Democrats held a press conference in Minneapolis to talk about legalizing edibles, less than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Somali Independence Day is also being celebrated in the Twin Cities this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States' Independence Day is not the only one being celebrated this week.Minnesota's large Somali community is celebrating the Somali Independence Day as well."If you like music and you like food, we have everything. This is an amazing festival," said Abdimalik Mohamed, who is leading the organization of the event.Saturday kicked off Somali Week, an annual event. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia."Outside of Africa, this is the biggest festival we have going on here," Mohamed said.A celebration of home at another home. This time of year, two reasons to mark the calendar."I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Politics Local#The Planning Commission#District 2
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roads closed in South St. Paul due to "police incident"

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

Minneapolis has issued a plea to residents to refrain from calling 911 if they have noise complaints about fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. The city issued an advisory on Sunday, noting that on the typical July 4th evening Minneapolis' 911 operators receives "hundreds of calls per hour, most of which are related to fireworks noise complaints."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
drydenwire.com

Officer-Involved Shooting In Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY -- An officer-involved shooting on Saturday has resulted in injuries to a subject, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. On July 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man threatening the use of a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury (Swiss Township).
fox9.com

Navy trumpeter recalls playing taps for Black sailor’s funeral in South

Navy trumpeter recalls playing taps for Black sailor’s funeral in South. Bob Works proudly served in the U.S. Navy as trumpet player from 1960-64. He played with the Navy band on board the aircraft carriers USS Independence and the USS Enterprise where he once played "Hail to the Chief" for President John F. Kennedy when he boarded the ship.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kduz.com

Minneapolis man gets BASS win

CLINTON, Iowa — The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka identified as 20-year-old

A scuba diver who went missing in Lake Minnetonka and was eventually found dead has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the county water patrol...
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
99
Followers
190
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy