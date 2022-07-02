Chiago Commissioners take a closer look at Planning Commission makeup

The redistricting of Chisago County has led to issues regarding membership of the county’s Planning Commission, and those issues were aired as part of the County Commissioners meeting held Wednesday, June 15.

The Planning Commission submitted amended text regarding the way the seven-member board is selected. The text indicated that each county commissioner would select one member of the board, with the final two Planning Commission members – both of whom would reside in an unincorporated area in the county – to be appointed by the commissioners as a group.

District 2 Commissioner Rick Greene said he disapproved of the proposed amended text.

“We’re going to have three city people sitting on that [commission] no matter what,” he said. “The commissioners that sit in District 5 and District 2 should appoint rural people, so the majority should be township people.

“The way the ordinance is written, the cities will dictate to the townships.”

District 4 Commissioner Ben Montzka, while expressing sympathy for Greene’s position, still supported the text as written.

“The problem is that the Planning Commission represents more than just those that live in the townships,” he said. “The future of our county as a whole is very important, and this provides each district with an opportunity to have a member.”

District 1 Commissioner Chris DuBose agreed with Montzka, adding, “I appreciate what Rick’s saying, but I would not want to hog-tie a commissioner and restrict his choice. There may be a well-qualified person who lives in one of the small towns in District 5 or District 2 who would be ineligible if they [were forced to live in an unincorporated area].”

DuBose asked for a six-month extension to the current Planning Commission to give them a chance to complete work on the county’s zoning ordinances.

District 3 Commissioner Marlys Dunne asked if the size of the Planning Commission might be expanded, but the county’s Environmental Services director, Kurt Schneider, said a seven-man commission is very common.

No final decision was made; the commissioners voted 3-1 to authorize the Planning Committee to set a public hearing for the amendments, which Greene opposed.

Startup winery in Shafer Township denied permits

The county commissioners unanimously denied a Conditional Use Permit to open and operate a winery and gathering venue in Shafer Township.

The proposed winery, which would be owned and operated by Jim Goodpaster and Sherry Timmermann Goodpaster, was approved by the County Planning Commission in a 4-3 vote with several provisions. But several commissioners quickly expressed concerns regarding the proposal.

Greene said, “This is in my district, and I can’t support it,” and DuBose quickly made a motion to deny the request.

“There was a reason for the split vote [by the Planning Commission]: It’s too small of a lot, and there are too many neighbors in close proximity,” DuBose said.

ARPA grants allocated to Braham, C-I

The commissioners received the first requests for school funding from the Braham and Cambridge-Isanti school districts.

The county has allocated $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be split among the six school districts that draw students from the county, with the amount of available funding based on the percentage of the county’s students at each school.

Braham plans to use the $4,907.70 it will receive on supplies for its career and technical education classes. Cambridge-Isanti will receive $14,304.15 and will use the money to purchase equipment for its Career Technical Education programs at all levels, including its STEAM magnet program at the elementary level and its business, welding and auto programs at the high school.

“All of the schools have been contacted and have noted that they have received [the grant information],” County Administrator Chase Burnham said. “I would note that the fiscal year for schools begins on July 1, so some of them are waiting for that date.”