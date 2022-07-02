ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MDTA Police are investigating a road rage incident inside the Harbor Tunnel

By Sierra Hunter
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting that happened Friday afternoon inside the Harbor Tunnel.

Around 3:33 p.m., police dispatch received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a shooting occurred. However, no injuries were reported.

Any witnesses who observed the black Honda sedan, the blue Chrysler sedan, or suspicious activity along northbound I-895 are asked to contact the MDTA Police at 443-915-7757.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

