Dozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and Spain

Footage from last month’s deadly border crossing attempt was confirmed by the Moroccan authorities, in an incident that saw dozens injured and a few fatalities.

On June 24, dozens of migrants attempted to cross the border between Morocco and Spain .

The footage shows large groups of people trying to climb a fence standing between Morocco’s Nador and Spain’s Melilla, with objects being thrown at Moroccan police attempting to stop the crossing by using tear gas.

The Moroccan government reported at least 23 deaths, while Spanish NGO Walking Borders is reporting 37 fatalities.

