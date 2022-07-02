ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football in top four for linebacker Phil Picciotti

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZWaN_0gTCw1SS00

Phil Picciotti puts Auburn in his top four and sets commitment date.

Three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti recently released his list of top four schools, including Auburn .

Picciotti is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound player from Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is not a state that Auburn generally pulls talent from, so it would be nice to land a player from the Northeast. Hopefully, this would open a window for the Tigers to start recruiting in that neck of the woods.

Picciotti's numbers in 2021 were quite impressive as he had 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and a sack. He is a very sound football player. He does everything at a high level. Picciotti is just a natural tackler with perfect form.

He most likely would not make an immediate impact at Auburn but instead would be a player that Coach Harsin and staff could develop into a stud.

In releasing his top four schools, Picciotti is down to Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Michigan. He has taken official visits to all four of these schools, his most recent being to Auburn.

Hopefully, the fact that Picciotti visited Auburn recently will give the Tigers a better chance of landing him.

He would be a great addition to the class of 2023 for the Tigers, who are coming off the recent landing of running back Jeremiah Cobb .

Picciotti will be committing on July Fourth, so hopefully, Coach Harsin can fisnish the job in hopes of getting him to play his college football on the Plains.

Here is a video highlighting Picciotti's football IQ and ability to make tackles.

